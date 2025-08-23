Head coach Raheem Morris said Friday that McGary is expected to miss "significant time" with a leg injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

McGary was carted off the field during Wednesday's training camp practice due to a left leg injury. Further tests revealed a significant injury, and Morris noted that McGary is a candidate to start the regular season on injured reserve. McElhaney relays that Elijah Wilkinson is most likely to start at right tackle due to McGary's injury, with Jack Nelson and Brandon Parker also candidates to fill in.