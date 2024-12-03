Pitts didn't record a catch on two targets during Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

Pitts was held without a catch for the second time this season, and over the last four games, he has totaled six receptions on 12 targets for 75 yards. From Weeks 5-8, the tight end caught 21 of 27 targets for 314 yards and two touchdowns. However, that stretch is starting to look like an outlier compared to the rest of his season - 14 catches on 27 targets for 180 yards and a TD across his other eight appearances. It's worth noting Kirk Cousins had his worst game of the season against the Chargers, throwing four interceptions and zero touchdowns, so a bounce-back effort from the veteran QB could mean better production from Pitts moving forward.