Pitts caught one of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Broncos.

Pitts' season has been full of peaks and valleys, and he hit a low point in this lopsided loss. The 2021 fourth overall pick has been held to one catch in two of his last three games, a stretch that began right after Pitts set a season high with 91 receiving yards in Week 8 while scoring his first two touchdowns since Week 1. Pitts will look to get back on track in Week 13 against the Chargers following Atlanta's Week 12 bye.