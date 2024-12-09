Pitts caught one of six targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings.

Pitts was a respectable play during the first half of the season, posting 34 receptions on 49 targets for 485 yards and three touchdowns across his first 10 appearances. However, over the past four games, Pitts has two receptions on 11 targets for 23 yards. During that stretch, QB Kirk Cousins had some solid yardage totals, but he threw eight INTs and zero TDs. Despite that horrid stretch, the Falcons aren't planning on making a change at QB, even though rookie Michael Penix has looked good in limited action.