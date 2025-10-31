Floyd (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

The Georgia product upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, suggesting he's trending toward playing in the Week 9 contest. However, if Floyd is forced to miss Sunday's matchup due to a hamstring injury, expect rookie James Pearce to operate as one of Atlanta's top edge rushers.