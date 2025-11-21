Floyd (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Floyd has missed each of Atlanta's last two games due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Week 9 loss to the Patriots. However, following a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to return for Sunday's divisional matchup. If active, Floyd will operate as one of the Falcons' top edge rushers.