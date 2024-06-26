Who should be the No. 1 Fantasy wide receiver this season? And is that player even considered the best receiver in the NFL? It's a fascinating topic this year in Fantasy and reality, and hopefully, we'll give you some clarity to the biggest decision you might have to make in Round 1.

Welcome to the Elite Eight. These are the consensus top eight receivers in our CBS Sports rankings: CeeDee Lamb, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson and Puka Nacua. You can make a strong argument that all of them should be selected in the first round this season -- they're that good.

But who should go first of those eight receivers? And do all of them have the chance to finish as the best eight receivers this season? There are certainly other contenders to the throne, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Drake London, Jaylen Waddle, Michael Pittman Jr., Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Brandon Aiyuk, Nico Collins, Deebo Samuel and Cooper Kupp, among others.

We've identified these eight as the best of the bunch either based on what they have done or what they should be able to accomplish this season, which you can read about in-depth in this article. And based on the inexact science of a Twitter/X poll with more than 3,000 votes, the best Fantasy receiver this season should be Lamb (32.5 percent), followed by Hill (29.4 percent), Jefferson (24.2 percent) and Chase (13.9 percent). That happens to be our order as well.

However, as far as what the population on Twitter/X think about who is the best receiver in the NFL (non-Fantasy), the winner is Jefferson with an overwhelming 56.8 percent of the more than 3,000 votes. Hill was second (22.1 percent), Lamb was third (13.4 percent) and Chase was fourth (7.8 percent).

We'll break this into eight parts that you can find on CBSSports.com/FantasyFootball in the coming days. Today, we'll focus on Part 8 -- featuring Garrett Wilson and his case to be the No. 1 wide receiver in Fantasy for 2024.

Garrett Wilson, Jets

2023 stats: 95 catches for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns on 168 targets

Stats that grab you: Wilson has caught passes from six different quarterbacks in his first two seasons in the NFL (Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, Joe Flacco, Mike White and Chris Streveler), and that doesn't include Aaron Rodgers, who played just four snaps in Week 1 last year before suffering a torn Achilles. ... As a rookie in 2022, Garrett Wilson averaged 17.6 PPR points per game in seven outings with Flacco or White starting, including three games with at least 24 PPR points over that span. ... Despite scoring just three touchdowns in 2023 -- and only one after Week 2 -- Wilson still reached at least 15 PPR points eight times in 2023. And his 9.9 targets per game last season was good for seventh in the NFL.

Quote to note: "I mean really the sky's the limit for this kid. He has that it factor, he has that dawg. And the thing that's really impressive is he works, he works, he works. I think I'm going to have to probably save him from himself, because he works like crazy." -- Jets receivers coach Shawn Jefferson to the team website about Wilson