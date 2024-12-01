The quarterback matchup between Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts will garner plenty of attention in Fantasy football 2024 on Sunday during the Week 13 NFL schedule, as two of the NFL's top teams go head-to-head. Jackson is averaging the most Fantasy points per game this season, while Hurts is second. Making the correct Fantasy football start-sit decisions requires a complete understanding of the Week 13 Fantasy football matchups and Week 13 Fantasy football injuries since those factors can drastically change a player's value. Are Jackson and Hurts atop the Week 13 Fantasy football QB rankings?

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been one of the Fantasy football breakouts this season, averaging nearly 20 Fantasy points per game. He is facing a Titans defense that has allowed the second-fewest total yards per game this season, so should you avoid Week 13 Fantasy football picks that include Daniels?

Top Week 13 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati is 4-7 but it's been no fault of Burrow's, as he's thrown for 3,028 yards and a league-leading 27 touchdowns with only four interceptions in 11 games. He's had two weeks to prepare for the Steelers and has thrown for 1,035 yards and 12 touchdowns in his last three outings.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Despite losing top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis this offseason, the Bills are 9-2 and Allen is the reason why. He's thrown for 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns with only five interceptions while also rushing for 316 yards and five scores.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson is coming off a disappointing showing against Pittsburgh, completing 16 of 33 passes for 207 yards, one touchdown and one interception. However, he finished with at least two touchdowns in his previous five games, and he is near the top of the MVP odds heading into Week 13. Jackson has a tricky matchup against the Chargers, but his numbers this season cannot be overlooked. See more top QBs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Barkley has scored a whopping 77 Fantasy points over his last two games, which is a number only 35 running backs have reached overall this season. The 27-year-old has finished as the top Fantasy player at his position on four occasions in 2024, and he has been a top-three Fantasy back in six of his 11 games. He is facing a strong Baltimore defense on Sunday, but Barkley has not let difficult matchups slow him down this season.

2. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers: McCaffrey missed the first half of the season due to an injury, and he has yet to score a touchdown in his first three games. However, he is getting enough volume to stay relevant, and that should not be an issue on Sunday night in sketchy weather conditions in Buffalo. Quarterback Brock Purdy is also expected to return, which increases McCaffrey's Fantasy ceiling.

3. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans: The 28-year-old is coming off his worst healthy game of the season, finishing with just 45 yards in a loss to Tennessee. Mixon has an excellent bounce-back opportunity this week against a Jacksonville defense that has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. He has a bye on deck next week, so Houston's coaching staff will not shy away from giving Mixon a heavy workload on Sunday. See more top RBs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase has a shot at winning the Receiving Triple Crown in 2024 as he already leads the league in both receiving yards (1,056) and receiving touchdowns (12), while in the top five in receptions (73). With Cincy ranking 28th in scoring defense, it often engages in high-scoring shootouts, which plays to the advantage of Chase and the passing game as a whole.

2. Nico Collins, Houston Texans: Collins leads the NFL with 101.9 receiving yards per game and ranks second amongst receivers in Fantasy points per game. He could increase his lead on the former and narrow the gap with the latter after Sunday's game versus Jacksonville as Collins has averaged 9.5 catches for 127.5 yards and one touchdown over his last two games against the Jaguars.

3. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams: Coming off back-to-back games with 117-plus receiving yards, Nacua is clearly recovered from the knee injury which sent him to IR. On Sunday, he'll face a Saints defense which allows the fifth-most receiving yards per game to wideouts. Nacua also has a very favorable history against the Saints as he went off for a 9-164-1 stat line against them last season. See more top WRs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football TE rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top Week 13 Fantasy football TE picks:

1. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: Hill is listed as a tight end but his utility is rooted in the reality that he lines up as a QB, RB, WR and TE throughout the game. New Orleans is coming off a Week 12 bye and when we last saw Hill, he rushed seven times for 138 yards and three touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 50 yards in a win over the Browns. Expect even more creative ways to get Hill the ball on Sunday against the Rams.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers: Kittle leads NFL tight ends with eight receiving touchdowns this season and there are only two other tight ends with more than four (Mark Andrews and Tucker Kraft both have six). He's missed two games but still has 49 catches for 642 yards and he's been the most consistent option in the San Francisco offense all season.

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals: The 25-year-old commanded a massive target share in a loss to Seattle last week, catching 12 of 15 targets for 133 yards. He was the team's lone bright spot, as the next closest teammate was only targeted six times. McBride continues to fly under the radar due to his lack of touchdowns, but his target share makes him an excellent pick this week. See more top TEs here.

Top Week 13 Fantasy football defense rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three Week 13 Fantasy football D/ST picks:

1. Broncos D/ST: Sean Payton's offense is coming around with Bo Nix jumping into the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation but it's been the defense that has kept Denver in the playoff picture all season. The Broncos rank third in scoring defense and total defense, and now they'll match up with turnover-prone Jameis Winston in Week 13.

2. Jets D/ST: It's been a trainwreck season for the Jets offensively but the defense still ranks 13th in points allowed and eighth in yards allowed. Now they'll matchup with a Seahawks offense that hasn't scored more than 20 points in over a month and that has been held to under 300 yards of total offense in three of four games.

3. Commanders D/ST: Washington has taken advantage of favorable matchups this season, averaging 8.6 Fantasy points against the league's bottom-eight schedule-adjusted offenses. The Commanders are facing a Tennessee offense that ranks No. 25 in the NFL in yards per game (302.1) and No. 28 in points per game (18.4). The Titans have been held under 20 points on eight occasions this season, so the model likes Washington's defense this week. See more top D/ST here.

