Breece Hall New York Jets RB

The Jets' Breece Hall (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but worked his way back to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday reports, Hall is expected to play. However, with the rookie duo of Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis both turning in positive performances in Hall's stead during a Week 14 overtime loss to the Dolphins, it remains to be seen exactly how the backfield work might be split.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (calf) is doubtful for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In his expected second straight absence, Zach Charbonnet, who accrued 193 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in Walker's absence during a Week 14 win over the Cardinals, will once again spearhead Seattle's ground attack.

Bucky Irving Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB

The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (back/hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after only putting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Irving is expected to play. If he were to suffer any setbacks or be limited in any way, Rachaad White would be the biggest beneficiary, while Sean Tucker would also see a bump in snaps.

The Bears' D'Andre Swift (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Vikings after only getting in a limited Saturday practice this week. If Swift isn't able to play, veteran Travis Homer would be in line to step in as the No. 1 back with Roschon Johnson (concussion) already ruled out, while Darrynton Evans would potentially be promoted from the practice squad at some point Sunday to offer reinforcements.

Tony Pollard Tennessee Titans RB

The Titans' Tony Pollard (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Pollard is expected to play, although he'll still test himself in pregame warmups. If he were to have any setback or be limited, Tyjae Spears would be the primary beneficiary.

Roschon Johnson Chicago Bears RB

The Bears' Roschon Johnson (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Vikings after failing to practice all week. Travis Homer is projected to serve as the primary backup to D'Andre Swift (groin) if the latter suits up.

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins RB

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (hip) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full session this week following a one-game absence due to a hip injury. If Mostert garners active status Sunday, it still remains to be seen how much he'll play behind De'Von Achane and rookie Jaylen Wright after logging only 10 carries and five catches over his last four games.

Alexander Mattison Las Vegas Raiders RB

The Raiders' Alexander Mattison (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Falcons after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury. Despite Mattison's return, head coach Antonio Pierce confirmed earlier in the week that Sincere McCormick, who's gained 142 yards on 27 carries in the last two games, will start versus Atlanta.

Raheem Blackshear Carolina Panthers RB

The Panthers' Raheem Blackshear (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys despite finishing the week with two limited practices. In his absence, one-time Bears third-round pick and converted receiver Velus Jones and Mike Boone are in line to serve as Chuba Hubbard's backups versus Dallas.

Zamir White Las Vegas Raiders RB

The Raiders' Zamir White (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In his absence the rest of the way, Alexander Mattison should enjoy a bigger role, albeit behind new starting running back Sincere McCormick.

Emari Demercado Arizona Cardinals RB