Philadelphia Eagles v Baltimore Ravens
The running back preview will look a little bit different this week. The vast majority of Fantasy Football leagues are heading into the Fantasy playoffs, so I will try to give you an overview of the position for the next three weeks. There will still be Week 15 waiver wire adds below, but there will also be Week 16 stashes. 

We went through most of the season with limited running back injuries, but that has started to change over the past few weeks. That's a good reminder that you should ensure the top backups at the position are rostered if you have extra bench spots. This is an excellent time to try to optimize those end-of-bench spots for potential upside in the later rounds.

Blake Corum, Sean Tucker, and Kendre Miller are three of my favorite injury-contingent backs available in at least 67% of leagues. These guys didn't make the waiver wire section below because that's focused on guys I might want to start the next two weeks. 

Tucker is far more appealing if we find out Bucky Irving's absence is going to be a multi-week absence, he'd then be just one injury away from being a top-12 back in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers. It's a very small sample size, but Tucker's 8.3 yards per touch this season shows you just how much upside he has. The one time this season that he received double-digit touches he scored 34.2 PPR Fantasy points.

Miller emerged from Injured Reserve (and the dog house) to carry the ball 10 times in Week 14. He still needs an injury to Alvin Kamara to be a starter, but Kamara is a 29-year-old running back on a team that is all but eliminated from the playoffs. It may not take much for him to be shut down. If Miller gets a chance, he'll face the Raiders in the Fantasy championships.

Of course, before we get to Week 17, we have to win one-to-two more games. Let's get started on that.

Now, let's get to the rest of the Playoff RB Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Isaac Guerendo RB
SF San Francisco • #49
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Guerendo hasn't been ruled out yet, but Patrick Taylor is a must-add in case he can't go.
Bucky Irving RB
TB Tampa Bay • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Rachaad White is a must-start running back if Irving is out.
Numbers to know
  • 28.1 -- The Panthers are giving up 28.1 PPR FPPG to opposing running backs. They face the Cowboys, Cardinals, and Buccaneers in the Fantasy playoffs. Start any starting running back you get against them.
  • 7.31 -- Opposing running backs see 7.31 targets per game against the Bills. They play the Lions, Patriots, and Jets in the Fantasy playoffs. Those backs are likely to be even more valuable in PPR leagues.
  • 11 -- Patrick Taylor's career-high in rush attempts is 11. I am not as certain about starting him if Isaac Guerendo is out.
  • 76% -- rachaad White's 76% snap share in Week 14 was a season-high. He's in my top 12 if Bucky Irving is out.
  • 0 -- Najee Harris saw zero targets last week, a week after seeing six. With his unpredictable pass game usage and an awful Week 15 matchup, he's a better flex than an RB2.
  • 6 -- Kareem Hunt had six touches in Week 14. I don't want to cut him, but I would rather cut him than flex him.
  • 32 -- Kimani Vidal led Chargers running backs with 32 offensive snaps played against the Chiefs.
  • 43.8% -- Jaleel McLaughlin led the Broncos with a 43.8% rush share in the Broncos' last two games.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Rico Dowdle RB
DAL Dallas • #23
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
14.2
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
731
REC
33
REYDS
205
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO WAS -7 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
12.2
RB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
RUYDS
640
REC
12
REYDS
105
TD
8
FPTS/G
13.5
Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #29
Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -15 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
9th
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
664
REC
29
REYDS
216
TD
5
FPTS/G
11
Jonathan Taylor RB
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -4 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
12.8
RB RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
804
REC
14
REYDS
118
TD
6
FPTS/G
14.2
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -1.5 O/U 55
OPP VS RB
2nd
PROJ PTS
12.7
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
723
REC
28
REYDS
204
TD
12
FPTS/G
16.1
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 42.5
OPP VS RB
5th
PROJ PTS
10.8
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
877
REC
29
REYDS
249
TD
5
FPTS/G
13.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 15 Adds (RB Preview)
Sincere McCormick RB
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL ATL -4.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
8th
RB RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
45%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
175
REC
4
REYDS
12
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.7
If you need a Week 15 starter, Sincere McCormick is my favorite running back to add off the waiver wire. He had a 60% rush share (94% of running back rushes) and an 8.6% target share in Week 14. This isn't a great matchup against the Falcons but I do expect it to be a competitive game, so McCormick could approach 20 touches. As of Tuesday morning, I would start him over both Chiefs running backs, both Jaguars running backs, all Broncos running backs, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Nick Chubb.
Isaiah Davis RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC NYJ -3.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
31st
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
6%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
62
REC
7
REYDS
65
TD
2
FPTS/G
2.4
If Breece Hall misses Week 15 then both Isaiah Davis and Braelon Allen are must-roster and good flexes. It was a near-even split in Week 14 with the two backs chopping up both rushes and targets down the middle. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, they could both be starters if they see similar volume. They've surrendered at least 100 yards rushing to running backs in six straight games and eight total running back touchdowns in that span.
Patrick Taylor RB
SF San Francisco • #32
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR SF -2.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
20th
RB RNK
25th
ROSTERED
5%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
50
REC
1
REYDS
12
TD
1
FPTS/G
1.5
The short week means Isaac Guerendo may not be able to go this week, even though he said he felt good after the 49ers Week 14 win. That makes Taylor a must-add, I just don't feel great about starting him. The upside is obvious, Jordan Mason, Christian McCaffrey, and Isaac Guerendo have all been must-starts this year. But Taylor isn't as explosive as those backs, doesn't have a great pass-catching profile, and hasn't ever been close to a workhorse back. If your waivers run Wednesday night and Guerendo is ruled out, then Taylor moves up to the number two waiver priority.
Week 16 Stashes (RB Preview)
Jaleel McLaughlin RB
DEN Denver • #38
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs IND DEN -4 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
29th
RB RNK
34th
ROSTERED
30%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
367
REC
17
REYDS
47
TD
3
FPTS/G
5.7
You could start McLaughlin in Week 15 against the Colts. I wouldn't mind flexing him. But that does require that you trust Sean Payton to do the same thing with his running backs after the bye as he did before. I would rather see one more week. If McLaughlin is the clear lead back for the third week in a row then we'll feel much better about starting him in Week 16 against the Chargers and even moreso in Week 17 against the Bengals.
Kimani Vidal RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB LAC -3 O/U 46.5
OPP VS RB
17th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
32%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
98
REC
3
REYDS
49
TD
1
FPTS/G
4
Vidal played more than Gus Edwards in Week 14 and certainly looks like the more explosive player at this stage of their careers. I am hopeful that in Week 15 we see Vidal functioning as the lead back of a committe, which will make him a potential starter in the final two weeks of the playoffs.
Tyler Allgeier RB
ATL Atlanta • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV ATL -4.5 O/U 44
OPP VS RB
19th
RB RNK
45th
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
508
REC
10
REYDS
62
TD
3
FPTS/G
6.7
IN Week 16 the Falcons are at home against the hapless Giants. The combination of the Giants poor run defense and Kirk Cousins' poor play could mean that both Bijan Robinson and Allgeier are starting running backs in the Fantasy semifinals.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Derrick Henry RB
BAL Baltimore • #22
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG BAL -15 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
19.7
RB RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1407
REC
13
REYDS
125
TD
15
FPTS/G
19.6
The safest play on the slate may be Derrick Henry against the New York Giants. Henry should have fresh legs coming off the bye and has historically been his best the final month of the season. That would be something if he does that this year because he's already averaging 108.2 yards per game and a career-high 5.9 yards per carry. Oh yeah, he's tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns. He faces a Giants defense that has surrendered 4.8 YPC to running backs and seven touchdowns to the position in their last five games.
Contrarian DFS Play
David Montgomery RB
DET Detroit • #5
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF DET -1.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
13.9
RB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
771
REC
32
REYDS
310
TD
13
FPTS/G
16.6
Montgomery is never as popular as Jahmyr Gibbs. That's evidenced by the fact that he's still cheaper than Gibbs despite the fact that he has more catches, touchdowns, and Fantasy points over the past month. This Bills defense is a great matchup for running backs, the Lions are at home and favorites in the game with the highest over/under on the slate. Montgomery should be chalk, but I don't expect he will be.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 15 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 15. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.