The wide receiver preview will look a little bit different this week. The vast majority of Fantasy Football leagues are heading into the Fantasy playoffs, so I will try to give you an overview of the position for the next three weeks. There will still be Week 15 waiver wire adds below, but there will also be Week 16 stashes.

Matchups are key in the Fantasy playoffs and at wide receiver three matchups have stood out above the rest. The Falcons, Vikings, and Ravens have all given p more than 38 PPR Fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The Lions and Jaguars are the only two other defenses to surrender more than 36 FPPG to receivers.

We may have to put an asterisk on the Ravens. They held A.J. Brown to 11.6 PPR Fantasy points in their last game, and haven't allowed a wide receiver to score a touchdown or post 100 yards in a game since Week 10. The fact that they are coming off of a bye and facing a team quarterbacked by Drew Lock makes me even more suspect that the Ravens are a matchup to target this week.

The Vikings and Falcons, I feel better about.

Minnesota faces the Bears this week, Seattle in Week 16, and the Packers in Week 17. There aren't a lot of waiver wire options on those teams, but you may want to think twice before benching D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze this week, or DK Metcalf in Week 16.

The Falcons get the Raiders this week, the Giants in Week 16, and Washington in Week 17. With Malik Nabers being so banged up, it may be a good idea to preemptively target Darius Slayton in deeper leagues. As for the Commanders, don't sleep on the flex appeal of Noah Brown in Week 17. Jakobi Meyers remains a must-start even with a bad QB. It's worth noting that Meyers also gets the Jaguars in Week 16 and the Saints in Week 17. He may be a league winner.

Of course, before we can win our league, most of us need to win Weeks 15 and 16 first. Let's start there.

Here is the rest of the Fantasy Football Playoffs WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 15 at this time. Here's what it means:

Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston are both in play if McConkey misses another week.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

28.2% -- Since he returned from injury in Week 8, Jakobi Meyers leads the Raiders with a 28.2% target share. he also has a team-high 27.2% target share on throws from Desmond Ridder.

-- Since he returned from injury in Week 8, Jakobi Meyers leads the Raiders with a 28.2% target share. he also has a team-high 27.2% target share on throws from Desmond Ridder. 15.1 -- Jordan Addison has scored at least 15.1 PPR Fantasy points in three of his last four games and four of his last six.

-- Jordan Addison has scored at least 15.1 PPR Fantasy points in three of his last four games and four of his last six. 8.9 -- Marvin Harrison Jr. has scored 8.9 or fewer PPR Fantasy points in three of his last five games and six of his last nine.

-- Marvin Harrison Jr. has scored 8.9 or fewer PPR Fantasy points in three of his last five games and six of his last nine. 12 -- Rome Odunze leads the Bears with 12 end-zone targets. No other Bear has more than eight.

-- Rome Odunze leads the Bears with 12 end-zone targets. No other Bear has more than eight. 16.7% -- Scott Mille, Mike Williams, and Calvin Austin all saw a 16.7% target share and ran 13 to 15 routes without George Pickens in Week 14. I don't want to trust any of them.

-- Scott Mille, Mike Williams, and Calvin Austin all saw a 16.7% target share and ran 13 to 15 routes without George Pickens in Week 14. I don't want to trust any of them. 21 -- Adam Thielen has 21 targets in his last two games combined. He's a number three wide receiver at worst.

-- Adam Thielen has 21 targets in his last two games combined. He's a number three wide receiver at worst. 32% -- Jauan Jennings has a 32% target share over the last month. Only Puka Nacua is higher among wide receivers.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 15 Adds (WR Preview) Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 81 REYDS 481 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 I don't particularly want to trust Elijah Moore after last week, but if Cedric Tillman remains out, Moore functions as a high-end boom/bust WR3. He's scored at least 16.5 PPR Fantasy points in half of the games Jameis Winston started. He's below seven Fantasy points in the other half. The Chiefs have been eaten alive by wide receivers lately, with Quentin Johnson, Josh Palmer, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, David Mooore, Curtis Samuel, Khalil Shakir, Courtland Sutton, and Devaughn Vele all scoring at least 12.8 PPR Fantasy points against them. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL CAR -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 37 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.8 Thielen has a 28.4% target share over the past two weeks and Bryce Young is playing the best football of his young career. The Cowboys defense has been a very good matchup for wide receivers and Thielen has scored 43.1 PPR Fantasy points in his last two games. He also has an elite matchup in the Fantasy championship week against Tampa Bay. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 81 REYDS 585 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.5 Odunze's domination of end zone targets finally paid off last week with two touchdowns. He has a very good matchup in Week 15 against Minnesota even if he was the only Bears wide receiver who wasn't good agaisnt them last time. I like Odunze as a WR3, but I love him as a boom/bust flex.

Week 16 Stashes (WR Preview) Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 49 REYDS 339 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.4 It's hard to suggest Tillman as a Week 15 add because he's still in the concussion protocal as of Tuesday morning. But if you have a Week 15 bye, Tillman may be the best add. He averaged 10 targets and 18.7 PPR Fantasy points in four healthy games with Jameis Winston. He also has a delicious matchup against the Bengals in Week 16. Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -1.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 36 REYDS 417 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 We don't know when Keon Coleman will be back and I may not want to start him in his first game back, but he really started to look like he was coming into his own before he got hurt. In his last two full games he earned 14 targets and scored 34.5 PPR Fantasy points.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14.8 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 97 REYDS 944 TD 4 FPTS/G 14 I don't understand how Jerry Jeudy is still so underpriced. Since Jameis Winston became the QB in Cleveland Jeudy has averaged 20.6 PPR FPPG. Only Ja'Marr Chase has a better average in that stretch. The Chiefs defense has been very generous to opposing wide receivers lately and Jeudy is still priced like a low-end WR2. He's a must-play in DFS cash games.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE ARI -4.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 86 REYDS 655 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.6 I don't really want to start Harrison as anything more than a boom/bust flex in the Fantasy playoffs. But a boom/bust flex is exactly what I am looking for in my DFS contrarian plays. Harrison has had some very good days against some very bad defenses and I believe the Patriots qualify.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 15 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 15. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to find my projections for every position over at SportsLine.