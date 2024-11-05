The big story at quarterback for Week 10 is the fact that Dak Prescott is going to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. Prescott is 97% rostered as of Tuesday morning and he was started in 60% of leagues in Week 10, so that makes a lot of teams looking for a streamer. To make matters worse, Jordan Love and Geno Smith are both on bye.

That likely means at least three teams are looking for a new starter this week, and in the waivers section below you'll find two quarterbacks that I rank inside the top 10 in my Week 10 projections, and are rostered in less than 60% of leagues. But your best option may be to go buy low on a guy who could be QB1 rest of season.

C.J. Stroud has had a very bad run. He's only thrown one touchdown pass in his last three games and he's only topped 200 yards passing in one of those games. For the season he's averaging 16.9 PPR FPPG, which ranks 21st at the position. But help is on the way. We're projecting a Week 10 return for Nico Collins, which gives Stroud an excellent chance to return to the top 12 in Fantasy.

Stroud was QB10 for the first four weeks of the season with a healthy Collins and led the league in passing yards per game as a rookie with a receiving corps that looked very similar to what he'll have down the stretch. Tank Dell, his number two, has looked healthier over the last couple of weeks and may finally be hitting his stride in his recovery from the broken leg he suffered last year. He also has three of the top five matchups for quarterbacks remaining on his schedule.

Stroud is rostered everywhere, but he was only started in 35% of leagues this past week, so there's a good chance the Fantasy manager who has him has the depth at the position to deal him. Offer a small improvement at another position or better yet some of your bench depth. The best should be yet to come.

As always, you can find my projections for every position over at Sportsline.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

13.55 -- Stroud has averaged 13.55 yards per attempt when targeting Collins this season. He's averaged 6.23 yards when throwing to anyone else.

-- Stroud has averaged 13.55 yards per attempt when targeting Collins this season. He's averaged 6.23 yards when throwing to anyone else. 20.2 -- Aaron Rodgers has averaged 20.2 FPPG in the three games since Davante Adams arrived in New York.

Aaron Rodgers has averaged 20.2 FPPG in the three games since Davante Adams arrived in New York. 342 -- Geno Smith's 342 attempts are 40 more than any other QB. I'm trying to hold him through his bye.

-- Geno Smith's 342 attempts are 40 more than any other QB. I'm trying to hold him through his bye. 56.8% -- The Chargers pass rate has increased to 56.8% over the last month. Justin Herbert is back in consideration as a weekly starter.

-- The Chargers pass rate has increased to 56.8% over the last month. Justin Herbert is back in consideration as a weekly starter. 9.3 -- Lamar Jackson leads all qualifying QBs at 9.3 yards per attempt. He's also averaging six yards per rush.

-- Lamar Jackson leads all qualifying QBs at 9.3 yards per attempt. He's also averaging six yards per rush. 15.6% -- 15.6% of Joe Flacco's passes have been off target this season. Only Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson have a higher off-target rate.

-- 15.6% of Joe Flacco's passes have been off target this season. Only Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson have a higher off-target rate. 11.5% -- Sam Darnold leads the NFL with an 11.5% explosive play per drop back rate.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN KC -9.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 22.5 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1942 RUYDS 148 TD 12 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.4 Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NYG -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1880 RUYDS 239 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.4 Joe Flacco QB IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 39 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -4 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 895 RUYDS 25 TD 7 INT 2 FPTS/G 14.4 Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC MIN -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1900 RUYDS 120 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.2 Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ ARI -1 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1792 RUYDS 350 TD 13 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.1

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 40 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -1 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 12th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 2107 RUYDS 43 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.5 Rodgers has a good chance to be a QB1 rest of season. He has one of the best wide receiver duos in the league and a pass-catching back that can take it to the house from anywhere. He's thrown multiple touchdown passes in four of his last five games and his passer rating has been over 110 in both of the games he's played with Davante Adams. I like him as a top-10 QB in Week 10 against the Cardinals. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NYG -5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 11th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 1880 RUYDS 239 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.4 I know picking on the Panthers didn't work last week, but once Chris Olave went down the Saints offense had to focus around Alvin Kamara. Even after holding Carr to 13 Fantasy points last week, the Panthers have still allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing QBs. Jones is coming off a 26-point performance and should continue his strong play against a bad defense.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -6.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats PAYDS 770 RUYDS 209 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 16.3 Maye has the most difficult matchup for Qbs this week, but he's at home against the Rams in Week 11. He's rushed for at least 38 yards i three of his four starts and he showed earlier this season that he can take advantage of a good matchup when he faced the Jacksonville Jaguars.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO ATL -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2328 RUYDS -3 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.8 The Saints defense has really struggled lately, giving up at least 23 points to each of their last six opponents and 26 or more to everyone but the Panthers. Cousins has been awesome when he's been protected and I don't see the current Saints defense as a unit that can make him uncomfortable.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie I expect Daniels' roster rate will be held down because he's facing a Steelers defense that has held opponents to the second-fewest Fantasy points per game. I think that may have as much to do with their schedule as it does their defense and I want any opportunity I can to play a quarterback with Daniels weekly upside at a lower roster rate.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 10 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 9.