getty-ameer-abdullah-raiders.jpg

In Week 12 the Falcons, Bills, Bengals, Jaguars, Jets, and Saints are on bye. That means we won't have Alvin Kamara, Bijan Robinson, James Cook, Breece Hall, Chase Brown or Travis Etienne. And somehow, running back still doesn't look all that bad this week. 

I have 27 running backs projected to score double-digit PPR Fantasy points in Week 12, meaning in a 12-team league there is still enough to go around, assuming the backs are evenly distributed. What's more, 15 of those backs are projected to score at least 13.8 PPR Fantasy points. I can only say that about 10 wide receivers this week. 

Within those 27 backs projected for at least 10 points are three sets of teammates. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are both top 14 backs this week, must-starts in any format, but the Commanders and Buccaneers are a little bit more difficult. I have Brian Robinson Jr., Rachaad White, Bucky Irving, and Austin Ekeler all projected for between 10.25 and 11.99 PPR Fantasy points. 

That projection means they're all ranked as low-end RB2s or high-end flexes, but I'm not sure that fully captures their upside. All four have outstanding matchups. Robinson and Irving should take advantage of bad run defenses to pile up yards on the ground while Ekeler and White could be the number two pass catchers on their respective teams. What we don't know for sure is who will score the touchdowns. Robinson and Irving are more likely to score from close.

Last week we saw both Ekeler and Robinson finish as top 15 backs. The week before Irving and White were both top 10 options. With six teams on a bye, you should feel just fine starting any of these backs, including two on the same team.

You'll find my projections for every player on the slate here.

Now, let's get to the rest of the Week 12 RB Preview:

Week 12 RB Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
RB Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Alexander Mattison RB
LV Las Vegas • #22
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
At the beginning of the week we aren't projecting Mattison or Zamir White to suit up. That makes Ameer Abdullah and Dylan Laube interesting waiver adds.
player headshot
Tyjae Spears RB
TEN Tennessee • #2
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tony Pollard should be a workhorse again.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 24.2% -- Javonte Wiliams' 24.2% target per route run rate keeps him in the starter discussion even with his weekly uncertainty in the running game.
  • 6 -- Roschon Johnson has six rush attempts inside the five-yard line, which is tied with D'Andre Swift. Johnson is a touchdown-dependent flex this week if you need him.
  • 10 -- Austin Ekeler leads all running backs with 10 receptions of more than 15 yards.
  • 37% -- James Cook played a season-low 37% of the offensive snaps in Week 11. Hopefully, that's not a warning of what is to come.
  • 77.3% -- Chuba Hubbard has a 77% rush share over the past month. It will be interesting to see if Jonathon Brooks cuts into that. 
  • 67 -- James Conner leads all running backs with 67 tackles avoided this season. No one else has more than 56.
  • 10.2 -- Nick Chubb has not scored more than 10.2 PPR Fantasy points in a game yet this season. Even with three teams on a bye, we would prefer to sit him.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL WAS -10 O/U 45
OPP VS RB
30th
PROJ PTS
11.4
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
524
REC
10
REYDS
88
TD
7
FPTS/G
14.2
player headshot
Bucky Irving RB
TB Tampa Bay • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG TB -5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
18th
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
25th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
492
REC
26
REYDS
188
TD
4
FPTS/G
11.6
player headshot
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -11 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
1st
PROJ PTS
12.3
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
818
REC
30
REYDS
124
TD
7
FPTS/G
16.2
player headshot
J.K. Dobbins RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
10th
PROJ PTS
12.7
RB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
726
REC
25
REYDS
115
TD
8
FPTS/G
15.7
player headshot
Nick Chubb RB
CLE Cleveland • #24
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 36.5
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
163
REC
2
REYDS
6
TD
1
FPTS/G
6.3
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC BAL -3 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
3rd
RB RNK
31st
ROSTERED
44%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
130
REC
31
REYDS
300
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.8
Hill has three games with at least 11.5 PPR Fantasy points and he scored 8.2 last week. That's not great by any stretch, but it's not bad on a week that six teams are on bye. Hill is only an option in full PPR leagues.
player headshot
Ameer Abdullah RB
LV Las Vegas • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
15th
RB RNK
30th
ROSTERED
3%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
82
REC
17
REYDS
76
TD
2
FPTS/G
4.3
If both Alexander Mattison and Zamir White are out then I am way too low on Abdullah and he should be a top waiver wire priority. Unfortunately, we won't know that when claims go through. If you're desperate for a running back, must win this week, and still have a lot of FAB left I wouldn't blame you for blowing a chunk on Abdullah just in case.
player headshot
Zach Charbonnet RB
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI SEA -1 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
25th
RB RNK
32nd
ROSTERED
60%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
216
REC
27
REYDS
191
TD
5
FPTS/G
9.8
It was just three weeks ago that Charbonnet scored a touchdown and 11.4 PPR Fantasy points. He catches a couple of passes every week as well. Charbonnet is a better add as a bench stash.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Trey Benson RB
ARI Arizona • #33
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -1 O/U 47.5
OPP VS RB
22nd
RB RNK
37th
ROSTERED
39%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
216
REC
5
REYDS
55
TD
1
FPTS/G
4.2
After a slow start to the season, Benson has caught fire as a rusher. He's averaging 5.6 yards per carry over his last five games and could be a league winner if James Conner misses time in the Fantasy playoffs.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Saquon Barkley RB
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAR PHI -3 O/U 50
OPP VS RB
12th
PROJ PTS
19.2
RB RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
1137
REC
23
REYDS
210
TD
10
FPTS/G
22
I have Barkley projected for two more points in half PPR than any other back. He's gone over 25 Fantasy points in three of his last six games and is averaging a league-high 22 touches per game. In cash games he should be the chalk at running back and he's worth it.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Josh Jacobs RB
GB Green Bay • #8
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF GB -2.5 O/U 48
OPP VS RB
17th
PROJ PTS
14.4
RB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
838
REC
23
REYDS
186
TD
5
FPTS/G
15.4
Jacobs' lack of touchdowns and tough matchup should limit his rostership, but he projects as one of my best values on the main slate. He's averaging 19.9 touches per game and 5.1 yards per touch. He's also scored four times in his last four games, so don't worry about the fact that he didn't score early in the season.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.