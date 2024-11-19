jonnu-smith-miami-dolphins-usatsi.jpg
Last week in this space, I told you to stick with Taysom Hill despite his bad Week 10. Even I didn't expect a 40-point outburst in Week 11. Needless to say, you should continue to stick with Hill through his bye week. He may just be a league winner in the Fantasy playoffs. 

One guy we hoped would be a league winner was T.J. Hockenson. After he caught eight of nine targets for 72 yards in Week 10, it looked like he was right on track. Then he scored 3.3 PPR Fantasy points last week. There are two lessons here. One, beware of counting on Fantasy production that comes against Jacksonville. Two, Hockenson is still not a full-time player, and he's not shown any signs yet of moving that direction.

Hockenson has played between 45% and 48% of Minnesota's offensive plays in each of his first three games this season. For reference, his season low before he got hurt was 63% last year. He was at 70% or higher in 13 of 14 games. That's what we need to see for Hockneson to be a must-start tight end. 

An injury to Josh Oliver may force the Vikings' hand. In the three games since Hockenson returned, Oliver has 32 more receiving yards and 8.2 more PPR Fantasy points. It's hard to be a number one tight end in Fantasy when you aren't even the most productive tight end on your team. 

This week, I would prefer to sit Hockenson. There are three streamers below I like more. But I also understand there are six teams on bye, and you may not want to use a roster spot on a second tight end. I would not drop Hockenson for any of those streamers. I'm still hoping he turns into a league winner.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 12:

Week 12 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Jake Ferguson TE
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Luke Schoonmaker is a good streamer
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 0 -- Trey McBride has zero receiving touchdowns this season, and he's still TE4 per game. He could lap the position down the stretch if regression hits.
  • 3 -- Mark Andrews saw three targets in Isaiah Likely's first game back.
  • 24% -- Taysom Hill saw a career-high 34% target share in Week 11. He also had a 25% rush share. He's a league winner if he comes close to those numbers in the Fantasy playoffs.
  • 119 -- Brock Bowers is on pace for 119 catches. That would smash the rookie record Puka Nacua set last year.
  • 8 -- Travis Kelce had eight receiving yards in Week 12. That's the fifth time this season he's been held below 40 yards.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
T.J. Hockenson TE
MIN Minnesota • #87
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS TE
10th
PROJ PTS
9.5
TE RNK
10th
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
16
REYDS
112
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.1
player headshot
Jonnu Smith TE
MIA Miami • #9
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE MIA -7 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
13th
PROJ PTS
10
TE RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
52
REYDS
448
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.2
player headshot
Zach Ertz TE
WAS Washington • #86
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL WAS -10.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
11th
PROJ PTS
11.3
TE RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
43
TAR
61
REYDS
428
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.3
player headshot
Will Dissly TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS TE
23rd
PROJ PTS
7.9
TE RNK
6th
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
48
REYDS
352
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.8
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Jonnu Smith TE
MIA Miami • #9
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE MIA -7 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
13th
TE RNK
7th
ROSTERED
44%
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
52
REYDS
448
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.2
There are four streaming tight ends ranked in my top 10 this week. So don't go spending too much on any one of them. But in terms of priority, Jonnu Smith is at the top. Smith has seen 39 targets in his last six games. He's scored at least 9.6 PPR Fantasy points in four of those six. He is TE5 since Tua Tagovailoa returned in Week 8, averaging 12.8 PPR FPPG. This is not just chasing a great Week 11 performance; Smith was my top streamer going into last week.
player headshot
Will Dissly TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 50.5
OPP VS TE
23rd
TE RNK
6th
ROSTERED
22%
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
48
REYDS
352
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.8
Dissly is a consensus top-six tight end this week. He has six or more targets in four of his last five games, and he has a great matchup against a Ravens defense that has been a pass funnel.
player headshot
Luke Schoonmaker TE
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -10.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
14th
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
21
REYDS
112
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.5
Schoonmaker saw an 18% target share in Week 11 after Jake Ferguson left with a concussion. This has been a plug-and-play situation with the Dallas tight end position going all the way back to Jason Witten. If Ferguson misses Week 12, expect Schoonmaker to finish as a top-12 tight end.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Jonnu Smith TE
MIA Miami • #9
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE MIA -7 O/U 46
OPP VS TE
13th
PROJ PTS
10
TE RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
52
REYDS
448
TD
3
FPTS/G
10.2
Smith is priced at least $1,000 less than the other top five tight ends, and the way the Dolphins offense is functioning, I think he's in that discussion. This is one of those weeks where my favorite cash game play at the position is also my favorite tournament play.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Luke Schoonmaker TE
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS WAS -10.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
14th
PROJ PTS
5
TE RNK
13th
YTD Stats
REC
14
TAR
21
REYDS
112
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.5
I prefer to play Jonnu Smith in both cash and tournaments this week. If you want to diversify, Schoonmaker is a great option. The injury to Jake Ferguson happened after Week 12 pricing was out, so Schoonmaker is still priced like a backup tight end. I wouldn't be surprised if he sees seven or more targets this week.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.