Since this is Thanksgiving week, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone reading this. All of you, along with our audience on our Fantasy Football Today podcast, are fantastic. We love interacting with you, and I hope we've helped you this season with your lineup decisions.

Please check out our quarterback, running back and wide receiver Start 'Em & Sit 'Em columns if you haven't been doing so all season. For this week, you'll see different write-ups on Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and Malik Nabers that you won't see here.

As for everything else here, hopefully your lineup decisions will be answered. I want everyone to have a great holiday weekend, and it would be more enjoyable with a win in your Fantasy league.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Enjoy the food, enjoy the football and good luck in Week 13.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 24.2 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 2799 RUYDS 221 TD 27 INT 9 FPTS/G 25.3

Baker Mayfield should have had a huge game in Week 12 at the Giants. He was 24-of-30 passing for 294 yards, and he ran for 29 yards and a touchdown. It was the first game all season that he didn't throw a touchdown, and he only scored 18.7 Fantasy points.

Redemption is coming in Week 13 at Carolina, and this is also a revenge game for him against the Panthers. Now, he didn't play well against Carolina last season and scored just 11.9 and 6.2 Fantasy points against the Panthers in two games.

But this time, Mayfield will be a star. Carolina is No. 6 in most Fantasy points against opposing quarterbacks, and Patrick Mahomes just scored 34.7 Fantasy points against the Panthers in Week 12. Mahomes is one of six quarterbacks with at least 25.2 Fantasy points against Carolina this season.

Mayfield will add his name to that list, and he has six games this season with at least 28.3 Fantasy points. I'm expecting Mike Evans to have a dominant outing, and Cade Otton should have a rebound performance as well. And the running backs should also be significant factors in the passing game against the Panthers.

This is a great spot for Mayfield, and I like him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in Week 13. He's ready to have a huge performance and make up for any lost production from last week against the Giants.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -2 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2404 RUYDS 211 TD 15 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.2 Herbert was a disappointment in Week 12 against Baltimore with just 17.6 Fantasy points, and he failed to throw a touchdown for the second game this season. He was off to a great start with a rushing touchdown on the Chargers' opening drive, but he also had some bad drops from Quentin Johnston during the game. Prior to Week 12, Herbert scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he should get back to that level against the Falcons. Five quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points against Atlanta coming into Week 13. Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE IND -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1402 RUYDS 335 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 14.6 Richardson took advantage of a great matchup against the Jets in Week 11 with 30.1 Fantasy points, and he struggled in a tough matchup against Detroit in Week 12 with 12.9 points. This is another favorable matchup against the Patriots, and I like Richardson as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. New England has allowed eight touchdown passes in the past two games against Matthew Stafford and Tua Tagovailoa, and four of the past five quarterbacks against the Patriots have scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points. It's not ideal that Richardson doesn't have Josh Downs (shoulder), but Richardson should still excel in Week 13, given the matchup. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 23.5 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2548 RUYDS 300 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.6 Nix continued his push for NFL Rookie of the Year with another strong performance in Week 12 against Las Vegas with 23.4 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in six of his past eight games, including three in a row. The Browns have allowed three of the past four quarterbacks to score at least 22.5 Fantasy points, and Nix should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in this matchup at home. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO LAR -3 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2800 RUYDS 8 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.8 Stafford got a late touchdown in Week 12 against Philadelphia to score 23.2 Fantasy points, and he has now scored at least 21.9 points in four of his past five games. Two of the past four quarterbacks against the Saints have scored at least 28.1 Fantasy points, and I consider Stafford a borderline starter most weeks when Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are on the field. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -10 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2761 RUYDS 39 TD 21 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.4 Goff is back home for Thanksgiving, and both of those scenarios have been positive for him. Goff is averaging 31.8 Fantasy points in his past three games in Detroit, and he has scored at least 21.6 Fantasy points in his past two games on Thanksgiving. The Bears are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but Jordan Love and Sam Darnold each scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points against Chicago in the past two weeks. I'll trust Goff in this matchup as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Smith has struggled the past two games against San Francisco and Arizona with fewer than 16 Fantasy points in each outing, but he should rebound this week at the Jets. Five of the past six opposing quarterbacks have scored at least 19.9 Fantasy points, including Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson, each scoring at least 30.1 points. This is a game where Smith can use his legs since the opposing quarterback against the Jets has run for 59 yards or scored a rushing touchdown in six games in a row. Smith has two rushing touchdowns and three games with at least 30 rushing yards this year. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Stroud has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in six games in a row, but he came close to ending that streak in Week 12 against Tennessee with 19.7 points. He needs to eliminate the turnovers since he has five interceptions in his past three games, but he has a great matchup against the Jaguars in Week 13. Jacksonville is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only three quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20.6 Fantasy points. Last year, Stroud scored at least 24.6 Fantasy points in each game against the Jaguars, and this game feels like the perfect slumpbuster for Stroud in Week 13. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Carr is playing well coming into Week 13 against the Rams, and hopefully, he stays hot at home. He scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Atlanta and Cleveland. And he's reached that threshold in three of four games at home this season. Three of the past five quarterbacks against the Rams have scored at least 21.9 Fantasy points, and Carr is a strong starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2343 RUYDS 380 TD 16 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4 The Murray roller coaster continued in Week 12 at Seattle when he scored 10.3 Fantasy points, which is the second time in three games he scored 10.3 points or less. He's also scored 16.2 Fantasy points or less in three of five road games this season, and the Vikings come into Week 13 at No. 13 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only four quarterbacks this season have scored more than 20 Fantasy points against Minnesota, and the Vikings are No. 1 in fewest rushing yards allowed to quarterbacks this year at 95 yards with one rushing touchdown. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 40 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 2442 RUYDS 50 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.3 Rodgers has actually scored 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he hasn't thrown an interception since Week 7 at Pittsburgh. But I don't love this matchup for him, and Seattle just held Kyler Murray and Brock Purdy to a combined 444 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in the past two games. Purdy had a rushing touchdown to get over 20 Fantasy points, but Murray was held to 10.3 points in Week 12. And the Seahawks have allowed six passing touchdowns and six interceptions in their past five games against Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Purdy, and Murray. Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -2 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2807 RUYDS -3 TD 17 INT 9 FPTS/G 17.6 Cousins has four games all season with more than 20 Fantasy points, and two of them came against Tampa Bay. He hasn't accounted for a touchdown in his past two games, and he has combined for 15.1 Fantasy points over that span against the Saints and Broncos. Now, the Chargers have struggled lately against Will Levis, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson, who each scored at least 23.1 Fantasy points in the past three games. But most of the quarterbacks who have done well against the Chargers this season have done so with their legs, and Cousins isn't going to help himself in that area. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 14.1 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 1266 RUYDS 46 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 10.8 Winston has scored at least 29.6 Fantasy points in two good matchups this season against Baltimore and New Orleans, and he scored 13.5 points or less in two bad matchups against the Chargers and Pittsburgh. This is a bad matchup at Denver, so you should sit Winston in the majority of one-quarterback leagues. The Broncos are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Lamar Jackson, in Week 9, is the lone quarterback with more than 20 Fantasy points against Denver this season. Winston is only worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1458 RUYDS 286 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.6 The Colts aren't a good matchup for opposing quarterbacks, and Maye is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13. In their past five games, only Sam Darnold had a huge outing with 25 Fantasy points in Week 9, which includes matchups with C.J. Stroud (14.4 Fantasy points), Josh Allen (18.1), Aaron Rodgers (20.1) and Jared Goff (10.8). Maye has scored 17.7 Fantasy points or less in four of his past five games, and I don't expect him to post a huge stat line against Indianapolis, given the recent track record of opposing quarterbacks.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI MIN -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2717 RUYDS 165 TD 22 INT 10 FPTS/G 20.8 It's hard to bench Darnold, given what he's done lately, but this is a tough matchup against the Cardinals. Darnold has scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, and he's been exceptional the past two weeks against the Titans and Bears with a combined 52.7 points. But Arizona has also been exceptional against opposing quarterbacks of late, as Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Caleb Williams, Aaron Rodgers, and Geno Smith have all scored 16.7 Fantasy points or less in five games in a row. Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, and Jordan Love are the only quarterbacks with more than 20 Fantasy points against the Cardinals this season, including matchups with Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and Brock Purdy. I would only start Darnold in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 13.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Bucky Irving RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 10.7 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 579 REC 32 REYDS 252 TD 5 FPTS/G 13 Irving was amazing in Week 12 at the Giants with 12 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 64 yards on six targets. He's now scored at least 15.4 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he has at least three catches in five outings in a row. The Panthers are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 17.4 PPR points against Carolina this season. Irving has top-10 upside in all leagues, and I also like Rachaad White as a flex option in Week 13. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 800 REC 33 REYDS 178 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.1 Tyjae Spears (concussion) could return in Week 13 at Washington, but I still like Pollard as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. He was amazing in Week 12 at Houston with 21.9 PPR points, which ended a two-game slump where he scored a combined 15.2 PPR points against the Chargers and Vikings. Washington has allowed five running backs to score at least 11.3 PPR points in the past five games, including D'Andre Swift and Saquon Barkley, each scoring at least 18.9 PPR points over that span. Pollard may lose some work to Spears, but Pollard still has the upside to be a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -5.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 876 REC 31 REYDS 126 TD 8 FPTS/G 16.1 In his first game with Jonathon Brooks in Week 12 against Kansas City, Hubbard still dominated playing time with 89 percent of the snaps. He finished with 16 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 2 yards on five targets, and Hubbard has now scored at least 15 PPR points in three games in a row. He's worth starting in all leagues in Week 13 against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Four running backs have scored at least 13.5 PPR points against the Buccaneers in the past four games, and Hubbard has top-15 Fantasy upside in all leagues in Week 13. Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 488 REC 29 REYDS 184 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.2 Dowdle had one of his best games of the season in Week 12 at Washington with 19 carries for 86 yards and three catches for 12 yards on three targets, although he lost a fumble. I loved seeing him get 22 total touches, and I hope that happens again on Thanksgiving against the Giants, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Three Tampa Bay running backs just scored touchdowns against the Giants in Week 12, and four running backs scored at least 16.1 PPR points against the Giants in their past four games. Dowdle has top-20 upside in all leagues in Week 13. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 598 REC 28 REYDS 118 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.9 Stevenson was a huge disappointment in Week 12 at Miami with 3.3 PPR points, but I still trust him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 13 against the Colts. Prior to Week 12, Stevenson had scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of his previous four games. And this is a great matchup against the Colts, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Six running backs have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against Indianapolis in the past five games, with seven total touchdowns over that span. This should be a solid week for Stevenson in the majority of leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Isiah Pacheco (leg) is slated to return in Week 13 against the Raiders, but I still like Hunt as a flex option in all leagues. Pacheco will likely be eased back into action after being out with a broken leg since Week 2, and Hunt should still get the majority of touches. He's struggled in his past two games against Buffalo and Carolina with a combined 17.7 PPR points in both outings, but he scored 13.3 PPR points in Week 8 at the Raiders. And four running backs have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against Las Vegas in the past five games. Gus Edwards RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. J.K. Dobbins (knee) is out for Week 13 at Atlanta, and Edwards and likely Kimani Vidal will share carries for the Chargers. Edwards will be the lead running back, and he should get at least 15 total touches. He won't do much in the passing game, which limits his upside in PPR, but seven running backs have scored at least 15.3 PPR points against the Falcons in the past six games. If Edwards finds the end zone, then he will deliver as a strong flex option in all leagues. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. This should be a game where Ford is involved in the passing game since Denver is among the worst teams at defending running backs out of the backfield. Nine running backs this season have scored at least 6.8 PPR points against the Broncos with just their receiving totals alone, and Ford recently had four catches for 29 yards on four targets in Week 11 at New Orleans. He's a risky flex option, but if Ford gets work in the passing game, then he'll be useful, given how Denver struggles to defend running backs out of the backfield.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 10.1 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 222 REC 3 REYDS 7 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 Chubb had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 12 against Pittsburgh with 19 PPR points because he scored two touchdowns. He finished with 20 carries for 59 yards, the two touchdowns, and one catch for 1 yard on one target. We'll see if Chubb can find the end zone again in Week 13 at Denver because he's still averaging just three yards per carry and has only three catches for 7 yards on seven targets. But this is a tough matchup since the Broncos have allowed two rushing touchdowns since Week 6 and just five rushing touchdowns for the season. I would only use Chubb as a flex option in most leagues in Week 13. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -9.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 665 REC 31 REYDS 278 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.3 I expected Swift to struggle in Week 12 against Minnesota, and he finished with 9.5 PPR points. That's now two games in his past three outings with 9.5 PPR points or less, and he has another tough matchup in Week 13 at Detroit. The Lions are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Swift continues to lose playing time and touchdowns to Roschon Johnson, who has scored a touchdown in each of the past two games. Swift has one touchdown in his past four outings, and I don't expect this to be a productive revenge game for him on Thanksgiving Day. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 325 REC 22 REYDS 102 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.3 Tank Bisgby (ankle) appears on track to play in Week 13 at Houston after missing Week 11, which is bad news for Etienne. The good news is Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is expected to return, and hopefully, his presence helps the entire Jaguars offense. Etienne has struggled of late with 6.3 PPR points or less in three games in a row against Philadelphia, Minnesota, and Detroit, which are brutal matchups. The Texans aren't an easy opponent either, ranking No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. I would only use Etienne as a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 13. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 445 REC 37 REYDS 256 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 You're better off avoiding the Denver backfield until someone emerges as a featured option, and that's not likely to happen any time soon. Sean Payton seems to enjoy his running back carousel, and a different running back has seen a spike in playing time in each of the past three games with Williams, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin. Williams has been the most consistent of the trio, but he scored 2.7 PPR points or less in two of his past three games. The Browns are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Williams will likely only be useful if he scores a touchdown, which has happened just three times all season.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN WAS -6 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 8.7 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 537 REC 11 REYDS 99 TD 7 FPTS/G 13 We got a nice surprise Wednesday when Robinson (ankle) was able to practice, and it looks like he'll play in Week 13 against Tennessee after getting hurt in Week 12 against Dallas. And even though Austin Ekeler (concussion) is likely out, I don't love this matchup for Robinson against the Titans. Tennessee has faced a gauntlet of running backs in the past three games with J.K. Dobbins, Aaron Jones, and Joe Mixon, and all three were held to 9.5 PPR points or less. Robinson is not 100 percent, and we'll see if Washington goes easy on him with a bye in Week 14. I would still use Robinson as a flex option in all leagues, but I don't consider him a must-start running back, even if Ekeler is out.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 95 REYDS 744 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.9 Sutton is on fire coming into Week 13 against the Browns, and he should stay hot on Monday night. Sutton has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in five games in a row, including three outings with at least 19 PPR points. He has at least eight targets in each game over that span, and he's become a standout Fantasy option with Bo Nix getting hot as well. I like Devaughn Vele as a sleeper in Week 13 also, and the Browns are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Five receivers have scored at least 14.3 PPR points against Cleveland in the past four games. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CIN -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 17 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 58 REYDS 489 TD 4 FPTS/G 18.5 Higgins returned from his three-game absence with a quad injury with a monster performance in Week 11 at the Chargers with 29.8 PPR points. He has now scored at least 14.7 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has at least seven targets in each game over that span. The matchup with the Steelers is tough since Pittsburgh is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but I don't expect this defense to slow down Higgins or Ja'Marr Chase. And Higgins has scored at least 23.4 PPR points in three of his past four meetings with Pittsburgh, so he's familiar with doing damage against Mike Tomlin's defense. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ SEA -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 93 REYDS 755 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.2 We'll see if Smith-Njigba or DK Metcalf should be considered the No. 1 receiver for Seattle moving forward, but ideally Fantasy managers get two studs from the Seahawks. Smith-Njigba is on fire of late with at least 19.7 PPR points in three games in a row. He has at least seven targets in four games in a row, and it's great to see him become a go-to option for Geno Smith. While the Jets are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, they've struggled lately with three receivers scoring at least 16.4 PPR points in their past three games. Smith-Njigba and Metcalf are both worth starting as No. 2 receivers in the majority of leagues. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 75 REYDS 579 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.1 Meyers already faced the Chiefs once in Week 8, and he had six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Including that game, Meyers has scored at least 17.2 PPR points in three of four outings, and he's coming off an impressive performance in Week 12 against Denver with 10 catches for 121 yards on 15 targets. Hopefully, Aidan O'Connell will keep Meyers and Brock Bowers playing at a high level, and the Chiefs have allowed seven receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points in their past five games. Meyers is a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 13. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL LAC -1 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 16.5 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 69 REYDS 698 TD 4 FPTS/G 13 McConkey is hot coming into Week 13 at Atlanta, and he should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He scored at least 14.3 PPR points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and Baltimore, and he has 12 catches for 206 yards on 15 targets over that span. I'm hopeful Quentin Johnston will overcome his three drops in Week 12 against the Ravens and can be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver as well because this is a great matchup. The Falcons are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and five receivers have scored at least 13.3 PPR points against Atlanta in the past three games.