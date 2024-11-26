I called last week the best streaming week I could remember at tight end, with three streamers ranked inside my top 10. As expected with this position, we got mixed results. Jonnu Smith was a smash success, scoring 23.7 PPR Fantasy points and finishing as TE2 on the week. Luke Schoonmaker was a good start thanks to a touchdown, finishing as TE9 with 14.5 points. Will Dissly was a mild disappointment with 8.7 PPR Fantasy points, which made him TE17 on a very good week for the position.
I'm sure the question everyone is asking is, do we stick with these guys?
The answer for Smith is the easiest. He's now TE6 per game on the season. He's TE7, averaging 15 PPR FPPG since Tua Tagovailoa returned. I am starting Smith for the next two weeks, no matter what he does in Week 13. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle are the only tight ends I would start over Smith this week.
I am probably sticking with Schoonmaker if Jake Ferguson remains out. That's assuming you don't have Taysom Hill or Evan Engram coming off a bye. Ferguson is still in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday, and the Cowboys play on Thursday, so it seems likely we'll get one more week of Schoonmaker.
I am less excited about sticking with Dissly, but he is my second favorite streamer this week. He has scored at least eight PPR Fantasy points in three straight games and five of his last six. Unfortunately, that qualifies as a nice floor at this position. There is one streamer I like more, you can find him in that section below.
Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 13:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Week 13 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:
CAR Carolina • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We don't want to start any Panthers' tight end if Sanders is out.
Numbers to Know
- 4 -- Noah Gray has scored four touchdowns in his last two games. If you're really desperate, you could do worse.
- 4 -- Sam LaPorta has not caught more than four passes in a game that Jameson Williams has played this season.
- 20.8% -- Jonnu Smith leads the Dolphins with a 20.8% target share since Tua Tagovailoa returned.
- 9.4 -- Hunter Henry has scored at least 9.4 PPR Fantasy points in six of his last seven games.
- 68% -- T.J. Hockenson played a season-high 68% of the offensive snaps in Week 12.
- 10% -- Cade Otton's target share fell to 10% in Mike Evans' first game back.
Matchups that matter
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Clearly, not many people bought into Luke Schoonmaker last week. While he did share snaps and targets more than I would like, he still continued a trend that has held since before Jason Witten retired. The Cowboys TE1, more often than not, is a low-end TE1 for Fantasy purposes. Jake Ferguson is rostered in less than 60% of leagues, if he surprises and returns, you can start him instead of Schoonmaker.
DFS Plays
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The fact that Trey McBride is averaging 14.2 PPR FPPG with zero receiving touchdowns is absolutely mind-boggling. He's been wide open in the end zone multiple times in the last month, so I don't expect this stretch to end. He has 30-point upside if he scores. No one should be surprised if he is TE1 for the rest of the season.
People may see Otton's one catch in Mike Evans' return and think it's over for Cade Otton. I do not, and I would love to play him at a depressed roster rate against a Panthers defense that has given up the most Fantasy points this season to opposing TDs. A Mayfield/Otton stack could be a week winner.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 13 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 13. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.