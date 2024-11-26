trey-mcbride-arizona-cardinals-usatsi.jpg
I called last week the best streaming week I could remember at tight end, with three streamers ranked inside my top 10. As expected with this position, we got mixed results. Jonnu Smith was a smash success, scoring 23.7 PPR Fantasy points and finishing as TE2 on the week. Luke Schoonmaker was a good start thanks to a touchdown, finishing as TE9 with 14.5 points. Will Dissly was a mild disappointment with 8.7 PPR Fantasy points, which made him TE17 on a very good week for the position.

I'm sure the question everyone is asking is, do we stick with these guys?

The answer for Smith is the easiest. He's now TE6 per game on the season. He's TE7, averaging 15 PPR FPPG since Tua Tagovailoa returned. I am starting Smith for the next two weeks, no matter what he does in Week 13. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle are the only tight ends I would start over Smith this week.

I am probably sticking with Schoonmaker if Jake Ferguson remains out. That's assuming you don't have Taysom Hill or Evan Engram coming off a bye. Ferguson is still in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday, and the Cowboys play on Thursday, so it seems likely we'll get one more week of Schoonmaker.

I am less excited about sticking with Dissly, but he is my second favorite streamer this week. He has scored at least eight PPR Fantasy points in three straight games and five of his last six. Unfortunately, that qualifies as a nice floor at this position. There is one streamer I like more, you can find him in that section below.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 13:

Week 13 TE Preview
Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
TE Preview
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Ja'Tavion Sanders TE
CAR Carolina • #85
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
We don't want to start any Panthers' tight end if Sanders is out.
TE Preview
Numbers to Know
  • 4 -- Noah Gray has scored four touchdowns in his last two games. If you're really desperate, you could do worse.
  • 4 -- Sam LaPorta has not caught more than four passes in a game that Jameson Williams has played this season.
  • 20.8% -- Jonnu Smith leads the Dolphins with a 20.8% target share since Tua Tagovailoa returned.
  • 9.4 -- Hunter Henry has scored at least 9.4 PPR Fantasy points in six of his last seven games.
  • 68% -- T.J. Hockenson played a season-high 68% of the offensive snaps in Week 12.
  • 10% -- Cade Otton's target share fell to 10% in Mike Evans' first game back.
TE Preview
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI BAL -3 O/U 51
OPP VS TE
3rd
PROJ PTS
10.2
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
44
REYDS
423
TD
6
FPTS/G
9.6
player headshot
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DET DET -10.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS TE
1st
PROJ PTS
7.1
TE RNK
18th
YTD Stats
REC
39
TAR
47
REYDS
422
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.2
player headshot
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR TB -6 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
11.2
TE RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
73
REYDS
486
TD
4
FPTS/G
11
TE Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 13 Streamers (TE Preview)
player headshot
Luke Schoonmaker TE
DAL Dallas • #86
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS TE
2nd
TE RNK
19th
ROSTERED
12%
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
25
REYDS
167
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.6
Clearly, not many people bought into Luke Schoonmaker last week. While he did share snaps and targets more than I would like, he still continued a trend that has held since before Jason Witten retired. The Cowboys TE1, more often than not, is a low-end TE1 for Fantasy purposes. Jake Ferguson is rostered in less than 60% of leagues, if he surprises and returns, you can start him instead of Schoonmaker.
TE Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
9th
PROJ PTS
15.2
TE RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
REC
61
TAR
80
REYDS
685
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.6
The fact that Trey McBride is averaging 14.2 PPR FPPG with zero receiving touchdowns is absolutely mind-boggling. He's been wide open in the end zone multiple times in the last month, so I don't expect this stretch to end. He has 30-point upside if he scores. No one should be surprised if he is TE1 for the rest of the season.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR TB -6 O/U 46.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
11.2
TE RNK
9th
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
73
REYDS
486
TD
4
FPTS/G
11
People may see Otton's one catch in Mike Evans' return and think it's over for Cade Otton. I do not, and I would love to play him at a depressed roster rate against a Panthers defense that has given up the most Fantasy points this season to opposing TDs. A Mayfield/Otton stack could be a week winner.
TE Preview
Heath's Projections

