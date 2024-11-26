I called last week the best streaming week I could remember at tight end, with three streamers ranked inside my top 10. As expected with this position, we got mixed results. Jonnu Smith was a smash success, scoring 23.7 PPR Fantasy points and finishing as TE2 on the week. Luke Schoonmaker was a good start thanks to a touchdown, finishing as TE9 with 14.5 points. Will Dissly was a mild disappointment with 8.7 PPR Fantasy points, which made him TE17 on a very good week for the position.

I'm sure the question everyone is asking is, do we stick with these guys?

The answer for Smith is the easiest. He's now TE6 per game on the season. He's TE7, averaging 15 PPR FPPG since Tua Tagovailoa returned. I am starting Smith for the next two weeks, no matter what he does in Week 13. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle are the only tight ends I would start over Smith this week.

I am probably sticking with Schoonmaker if Jake Ferguson remains out. That's assuming you don't have Taysom Hill or Evan Engram coming off a bye. Ferguson is still in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday, and the Cowboys play on Thursday, so it seems likely we'll get one more week of Schoonmaker.

I am less excited about sticking with Dissly, but he is my second favorite streamer this week. He has scored at least eight PPR Fantasy points in three straight games and five of his last six. Unfortunately, that qualifies as a nice floor at this position. There is one streamer I like more, you can find him in that section below.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 13:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Ja'Tavion Sanders TE CAR Carolina • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie We don't want to start any Panthers' tight end if Sanders is out.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

4 -- Noah Gray has scored four touchdowns in his last two games. If you're really desperate, you could do worse.

-- Noah Gray has scored four touchdowns in his last two games. If you're really desperate, you could do worse. 4 -- Sam LaPorta has not caught more than four passes in a game that Jameson Williams has played this season.

-- Sam LaPorta has not caught more than four passes in a game that Jameson Williams has played this season. 20.8% -- Jonnu Smith leads the Dolphins with a 20.8% target share since Tua Tagovailoa returned.

-- Jonnu Smith leads the Dolphins with a 20.8% target share since Tua Tagovailoa returned. 9.4 -- Hunter Henry has scored at least 9.4 PPR Fantasy points in six of his last seven games.

-- Hunter Henry has scored at least 9.4 PPR Fantasy points in six of his last seven games. 68% -- T.J. Hockenson played a season-high 68% of the offensive snaps in Week 12.

-- T.J. Hockenson played a season-high 68% of the offensive snaps in Week 12. 10% -- Cade Otton's target share fell to 10% in Mike Evans' first game back.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI BAL -3 O/U 51 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 10.2 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 44 REYDS 423 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.6 Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 47 REYDS 422 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 73 REYDS 486 TD 4 FPTS/G 11

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Streamers (TE Preview) Luke Schoonmaker TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG DAL -3.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 167 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 Clearly, not many people bought into Luke Schoonmaker last week. While he did share snaps and targets more than I would like, he still continued a trend that has held since before Jason Witten retired. The Cowboys TE1, more often than not, is a low-end TE1 for Fantasy purposes. Jake Ferguson is rostered in less than 60% of leagues, if he surprises and returns, you can start him instead of Schoonmaker.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 15.2 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 80 REYDS 685 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.6 The fact that Trey McBride is averaging 14.2 PPR FPPG with zero receiving touchdowns is absolutely mind-boggling. He's been wide open in the end zone multiple times in the last month, so I don't expect this stretch to end. He has 30-point upside if he scores. No one should be surprised if he is TE1 for the rest of the season.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR TB -6 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 11.2 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 73 REYDS 486 TD 4 FPTS/G 11 People may see Otton's one catch in Mike Evans' return and think it's over for Cade Otton. I do not, and I would love to play him at a depressed roster rate against a Panthers defense that has given up the most Fantasy points this season to opposing TDs. A Mayfield/Otton stack could be a week winner.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 13 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 13. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.