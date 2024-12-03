If you have two starting running backs you like this week, congratulations. You're in the minority. The final week of byes is upon us, and we don't have Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Jonathan Taylor, Brian Robinson Jr., or Rhamondre Stevenson this week. Of course, we also just lost Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason to Injured Reserve. And there's not a good running back option on the Chargers, Browns, Raiders, or Jaguars.

Many of you are going to have to give up searching for a running back you like and settle for one you can stomach. That is, unless Isaac Guerendo is available and you still have FAB left. In that case, spend every dollar.

One team I left off the list of not having a good running back option was the Dallas Cowboys. That was intentional; things are trending up for Rico Dowdle. Dowdle has produced at least 98 yards and at least 12 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last two games. He has three or more catches in five of his last six games. He just scored his first rushing touchdown and looks to have wrestled the red zone job away from Ezekiel Elliott.

Dowdle faces a Bengals defense that just gave up 24.9 PPR Fantasy points to Najee Harris. The game before that they allowed J.K. Dobbins to score 18.9. While the Cincinnati defense has been better against the run than the pass, they aren't very good against anything right now. If you have Dowdle on your Fantasy team, you should feel privileged to get to start him in Week 14. With the Panthers and the Buccaneers on the upcoming schedule, Dowdle may remain a start even after the byes are over.

Now, let's get to the rest of the Week 14 RB Preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Christian McCaffrey RB SF San Francisco • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason are on IR, which makes Isaac Guerendo a must-start running back. Roschon Johnson RB CHI Chicago • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. D'Andre Swift would be much more attractive if Johnson is unable to go.

RB Preview Numbers to know

5.9 -- Isaac Guerendo is averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season. He could be a league winner in the Fantasy playoffs.

-- Isaac Guerendo is averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season. He could be a league winner in the Fantasy playoffs. 39.1% -- Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford both had a 39.1% rush share in Week 13. Even with six teams on a bye, neither is a good start this week.

-- Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford both had a 39.1% rush share in Week 13. Even with six teams on a bye, neither is a good start this week. 33.6 -- Alvin Kamra's 33.6 weighted opportunities per game is 10% higher than any other running back. And it may go up with Taysom Hill on IR.

-- Alvin Kamra's 33.6 weighted opportunities per game is 10% higher than any other running back. And it may go up with Taysom Hill on IR. 124.9 -- Saquon Barkley is averaging 124.9 rushing yards per game. He needs to average 121.3 per game to break the single-season rushing record.

-- Saquon Barkley is averaging 124.9 rushing yards per game. He needs to average 121.3 per game to break the single-season rushing record. 0 -- Chubba Hubbard saw zero targets in Week 13, and Jonathon Brooks saw three.

-- Chubba Hubbard saw zero targets in Week 13, and Jonathon Brooks saw three. 42.5% -- 42.5% of Jaleel McLaughlin's rushes have gone for at least five yards. That's second best amongst running backs. He's a hold through his bye.

-- 42.5% of Jaleel McLaughlin's rushes have gone for at least five yards. That's second best amongst running backs. He's a hold through his bye. 26 -- Isiah Pacheco played 26 offensive snaps in his first game back, and Kareem Hunt played 27.

-- Isiah Pacheco played 26 offensive snaps in his first game back, and Kareem Hunt played 27. 1 -- Tyjae Spears only had one touch in his first game back.

-- Tyjae Spears only had one touch in his first game back. 23.4% -- Sincere McCormick has a tackle avoid rate of 23.5%. No other raiders back is above 13.4%.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Gus Edwards RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -4 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 6.1 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 238 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -12.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 919 REC 31 REYDS 126 TD 8 FPTS/G 15 Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 835 REC 37 REYDS 211 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 619 REC 24 REYDS 178 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -4 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 8 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.6

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds (RB Preview) Isaac Guerendo RB SF San Francisco • #49

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI SF -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 5 REYDS 19 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 Whatever you have left in your FAB bag should be spent on Guerendo if he's available. He has two games with double-digit touches this season, and he averaged 14.6 PPR FPPG in those two games. As long as he stays healthy, he'll be a borderline top-12 running back in Week 14 and the Fantasy playoffs. The next-man-up philosophy in this offense worked with Jordan Mason earlier this year and has worked with a handful of running backs in the Shanahan era. Mitchell is a potential league winner. Sincere McCormick RB LV Las Vegas • #28

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -7 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 97 REC 2 REYDS 1 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.9 McCormick has been the Raiders' best rusher, leading them in yards before contact and yards after contact. That doesn't mean he'll hold on to the lead job if Alexander Mattison returns, but he should. Antonio Pierce has spoken highly of him and has been open to merit-based lineup decisions at virtually every position. I would expect double-digit touches and a chance at double-digit Fantasy points.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 283 REC 16 REYDS 47 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 McLaughlin is on bye, so he is strictly a playoff stash. He's been running efficiently for a month and was rewarded in Week 13 with a career-high 14 rush attempts, which he turned into 84 yards. It's dangerous guessing what Sean Payton will do on a week-to-week basis at this position, but for now, we're projecting McLaughlin to be the Broncos top back after their bye.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Isaac Guerendo RB SF San Francisco • #49

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI SF -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 246 REC 5 REYDS 19 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.5 Guerendo should be the chalkiest player on the slate due to the fact that the 49ers running back injuries happened too late for them to be factored into Guerendo's price. He's a top-12 back priced like a backup. You don't need to get cute here.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 835 REC 37 REYDS 211 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7 I think people will see Pollard's poor performance in Week 13 and think it was because Tyjae Spears was back. Spears only played 25% of the offensive snaps. Pollard just ran into a terrible game script. I wouldn't expect that in Week 14 against Mac Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans are home favorites against one of the worst defenses in the league. That should make Pollard chalk, but it won't due to his bad game last week.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 14 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 14. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.