If you have two starting running backs you like this week, congratulations. You're in the minority. The final week of byes is upon us, and we don't have Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Jonathan Taylor, Brian Robinson Jr., or Rhamondre Stevenson this week. Of course, we also just lost Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason to Injured Reserve. And there's not a good running back option on the Chargers, Browns, Raiders, or Jaguars.
Many of you are going to have to give up searching for a running back you like and settle for one you can stomach. That is, unless Isaac Guerendo is available and you still have FAB left. In that case, spend every dollar.
One team I left off the list of not having a good running back option was the Dallas Cowboys. That was intentional; things are trending up for Rico Dowdle. Dowdle has produced at least 98 yards and at least 12 PPR Fantasy points in each of his last two games. He has three or more catches in five of his last six games. He just scored his first rushing touchdown and looks to have wrestled the red zone job away from Ezekiel Elliott.
Dowdle faces a Bengals defense that just gave up 24.9 PPR Fantasy points to Najee Harris. The game before that they allowed J.K. Dobbins to score 18.9. While the Cincinnati defense has been better against the run than the pass, they aren't very good against anything right now. If you have Dowdle on your Fantasy team, you should feel privileged to get to start him in Week 14. With the Panthers and the Buccaneers on the upcoming schedule, Dowdle may remain a start even after the byes are over.
Now, let's get to the rest of the Week 14 RB Preview:
Week 14 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason are on IR, which makes Isaac Guerendo a must-start running back.
CHI Chicago • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
D'Andre Swift would be much more attractive if Johnson is unable to go.
Numbers to know
- 5.9 -- Isaac Guerendo is averaging 5.9 yards per carry this season. He could be a league winner in the Fantasy playoffs.
- 39.1% -- Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford both had a 39.1% rush share in Week 13. Even with six teams on a bye, neither is a good start this week.
- 33.6 -- Alvin Kamra's 33.6 weighted opportunities per game is 10% higher than any other running back. And it may go up with Taysom Hill on IR.
- 124.9 -- Saquon Barkley is averaging 124.9 rushing yards per game. He needs to average 121.3 per game to break the single-season rushing record.
- 0 -- Chubba Hubbard saw zero targets in Week 13, and Jonathon Brooks saw three.
- 42.5% -- 42.5% of Jaleel McLaughlin's rushes have gone for at least five yards. That's second best amongst running backs. He's a hold through his bye.
- 26 -- Isiah Pacheco played 26 offensive snaps in his first game back, and Kareem Hunt played 27.
- 1 -- Tyjae Spears only had one touch in his first game back.
- 23.4% -- Sincere McCormick has a tackle avoid rate of 23.5%. No other raiders back is above 13.4%.
Matchups that matter
Gus Edwards RB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #29
Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Whatever you have left in your FAB bag should be spent on Guerendo if he's available. He has two games with double-digit touches this season, and he averaged 14.6 PPR FPPG in those two games. As long as he stays healthy, he'll be a borderline top-12 running back in Week 14 and the Fantasy playoffs. The next-man-up philosophy in this offense worked with Jordan Mason earlier this year and has worked with a handful of running backs in the Shanahan era. Mitchell is a potential league winner.
LV Las Vegas • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
McCormick has been the Raiders' best rusher, leading them in yards before contact and yards after contact. That doesn't mean he'll hold on to the lead job if Alexander Mattison returns, but he should. Antonio Pierce has spoken highly of him and has been open to merit-based lineup decisions at virtually every position. I would expect double-digit touches and a chance at double-digit Fantasy points.
DEN Denver • #38
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
McLaughlin is on bye, so he is strictly a playoff stash. He's been running efficiently for a month and was rewarded in Week 13 with a career-high 14 rush attempts, which he turned into 84 yards. It's dangerous guessing what Sean Payton will do on a week-to-week basis at this position, but for now, we're projecting McLaughlin to be the Broncos top back after their bye.
DFS Plays
Guerendo should be the chalkiest player on the slate due to the fact that the 49ers running back injuries happened too late for them to be factored into Guerendo's price. He's a top-12 back priced like a backup. You don't need to get cute here.
I think people will see Pollard's poor performance in Week 13 and think it was because Tyjae Spears was back. Spears only played 25% of the offensive snaps. Pollard just ran into a terrible game script. I wouldn't expect that in Week 14 against Mac Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans are home favorites against one of the worst defenses in the league. That should make Pollard chalk, but it won't due to his bad game last week.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 14 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.