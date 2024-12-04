I'm excited for the Week 14 game between Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, and I expect the rematch to be a little different than what happened in Week 4 when the Chiefs won 17-10. Both quarterbacks are worth starting in the majority of leagues, especially with six teams on a bye.

In Week 4, Herbert was still adjusting to Greg Roman's offense, and he had his fourth game in a row with 15 Fantasy points or less. He was 16-of-27 passing for 179 yards and one touchdown, and he didn't have any rushing yards against Kansas City. The 27 attempts were also a season-high at that point.

Since then, Herbert has attempted at least 32 passes in five of eight games, and he also has run for at least 29 yards in four of his past six outings. And he has scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points in four of his past six contests.

The Chiefs have allowed at least 18.5 Fantasy points to six quarterbacks in a row, including four scoring at least 20 Fantasy points. That group includes Gardner Minshew, Baker Mayfield, Bo Nix, Josh Allen, Bryce Young and Aidan O'Connell.

My only concern for Herbert is the health of Ladd McConkey (knee), and hopefully, he's fine for Week 14. If McConkey plays, then I'm starting Herbert in most leagues.

Mahomes only scored 15 Fantasy points against the Chargers in Week 4, and that was the game when Rashee Rice (knee) was injured. Mahomes was not a good Fantasy quarterback to start the season, and he scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once in his first six games.

But since Kansas City acquired DeAndre Hopkins prior to Week 8, Mahomes has scored at least 18.5 Fantasy points in six games in a row, including four outings with at least 21.8 points. He's back as a must-start Fantasy quarterback, and the Chargers have allowed three quarterbacks in their past four games to score at least 23.1 Fantasy points.

This should be a fun game between two standout Fantasy quarterbacks. I'm expecting both to perform better than what happened in Week 4, and hopefully, Mahomes and Herbert finish Week 14 as top-10 Fantasy passers.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV TB -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 23.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3034 RUYDS 229 TD 28 INT 11 FPTS/G 24.2 Mayfield struggled as the Start of the Week in Week 13 at Carolina with 12.2 Fantasy points, and he injured his leg during the overtime win. I expect him to bounce back in Week 14 against the Raiders at home, and he has top-five upside in this matchup. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Las Vegas have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points, and Mayfield has scored at least 28.3 Fantasy points in four of six home games this season. Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2952 RUYDS 187 TD 24 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.1 Darnold continues to prove himself as a solid Fantasy quarterback on a weekly basis, and he scored at least 23.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row. I like him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup with the Falcons, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Atlanta have scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points, and Darnold should have the chance for another quality stat line in Week 14. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2518 RUYDS 48 TD 21 INT 11 FPTS/G 21.3 Love struggled against Detroit in Week 9 at home in bad weather with 10.9 Fantasy points, but he has responded since, scoring at least 22.2 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. I'm expecting this game to be a shootout, and the projected total is 51.5 points, which is the highest of the week. The Lions are beat up defensively coming into this game, and Caleb Williams just scored 32.1 Fantasy points at Detroit in Week 13. Love should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in this NFC North showdown. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1763 RUYDS 57 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 13.8 Winston faced the Steelers in the snow in Week 12 and passed for 219 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception, and he added a rushing touchdown for 13.4 Fantasy points. This isn't an easy matchup, and Pittsburgh is No. 1 in the fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. But Winston is averaging 47.8 pass attempts per game in his four non-snow games, and he just passed for 497 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions at Denver in Week 13. Joe Burrow just had 25.3 Fantasy points against the Steelers in Week 13, and I like Winston as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -3.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2982 RUYDS 40 TD 23 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.4 Goff scored 20.9 Fantasy points at home in Week 13 against the Bears, and he now has four games in a row in Detroit with at least 20 Fantasy points. Goff only scored 11.6 Fantasy points at Green Bay in Week 9 in bad weather, but this game feels like a shootout with a projected total of 51.5 points, which is the highest of the week. The Packers just allowed Tua Tagovailoa to score 29.2 Fantasy points in Week 13, and Goff should be above 20 Fantasy points again in this Thursday night matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Williams has been a standout Fantasy quarterback since Thomas Brown started calling plays for the Bears, and he comes into Week 14 with at least 30.9 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Minnesota and Detroit. The 49ers are beat up defensively and have allowed Jordan Love and Josh Allen to score at least 18.7 Fantasy points in their past two games. I like Williams as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Will Levis QB TEN Tennessee • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Levis comes into Week 14 having scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two in a row on the road against Houston and Washington. He gets a great matchup at home against the Jaguars, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Eight quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20.6 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and Levis is worth using as a streaming option in all leagues. Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. In their past three games, the Bengals have allowed Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, and Russell Wilson to pass for 1,001 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception, and each quarterback scored at least 28.4 Fantasy points. Rush has scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he's worth using as a streaming option in all leagues, given the matchup on Monday night.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2603 RUYDS 428 TD 17 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.2 Murray only scored 10.3 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 12, and he's been held under 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. The Seahawks held Murray and Aaron Rodgers to a combined 28.3 Fantasy points in their past two games, and Seattle has allowed just eight passing touchdowns compared to seven interceptions in the past six outings against Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Brock Purdy, Murray, and Rodgers. I hope coming back home helps Murray, but he's a low-end starter at best, given the matchup in Week 14. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 3241 RUYDS 226 TD 15 INT 12 FPTS/G 18.2 Smith only scored 14.6 Fantasy points in Week 12 against Arizona, and he's been held to 15.7 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row against the 49ers, Cardinals, and Jets. For the season, Smith only has four games with more than 20 Fantasy points, and Arizona has allowed just four quarterbacks all season to score at least 20 Fantasy points as well. I would only start Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2627 RUYDS 56 TD 19 INT 8 FPTS/G 17.4 Rodgers has actually scored at least 18 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, but he continues to struggle each week. He could potentially get benched in favor of Tyrod Taylor, and you can't start Rodgers with any confidence in Week 14 at Miami since the Dolphins are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. I would only consider starting Rodgers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 14. Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 15.1 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 3052 RUYDS 0 TD 17 INT 13 FPTS/G 16.3 I usually love revenge games, but it's hard to trust Cousins in his return to Minnesota in Week 14. Cousins hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 9 and has six interceptions in his past three games against New Orleans, Denver, and the Chargers. If he continues to struggle, he could get benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr., and the Vikings have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 17.2 Fantasy points in their past five games. Cousins is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.