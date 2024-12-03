With six teams on a bye, you aren't going to be able to be very picky at wide receiver this week. Guys you drafted to be starters are likely going to be starting, even if you don't feel very comfortable with them. But there are three guys who I would desperately like to see some signs of life from in Week 14 because after the byes come the Fantasy playoffs, and I'm not sure these wide receivers are going to help me win.
The first is Tyreek Hill. I was down on him last week because of his target share and the weather. In garbage time, he caught a pass that bounced off of Jonnu Smith for a touchdown and saved his Fantasy day. That was great for everyone who started him last week, but it didn't make me feel any better about him moving forward. Hill has not had a 100-yard game since Week 1, and last week was just his second game over 70 yards in that stretch. Since Week 8, when Tua Tagovailoa returned, Hill has just a 19.2% target share. And his 7.9 yards per target is his second-worst mark since his rookie season.
Unlike Hill, I have been higher on Calvin Ridley than consensus for most of the season. That's been a good bet, but I'm getting nervous. Ridley only has one game with more than five catches and only two games with a receiving touchdown. His 16.1 aDOT is great for big plays but awful for consistency. Last week was his seventh game of the season with single-digit Fantasy points. The byes and a great (revenge) matchup against the Jaguars make up for it this week, but he needs to hit.
Finally, Garrett Wilson is approaching time to panic. He has 100 yards receiving in his last three games combined. Davante Adams is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in the offense, and Aaron Rodgers hasn't been good enough to support two pass catchers.
Like I said, I know you're starting Hill, Ridley, and Wilson this week. I'm just not promising I will be ranking them as starters when the Fantasy playoffs begin.
Here is the rest of the Week 14 WR Preview:
Week 14 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
George Pickens' target share could get even bigger without Austin.
Numbers to Know
- 21.3 -- Since Jameis Winston became the starter in Week 8, Jerry Jeudy is WR3 per game with an average of 21.3 PPR FPPG.
- 31.2% -- Davante Adams leads the Jets with a 31.2% target share since he joined the team.
- 16 -- Drake London set a career-high with 16 targets last week. It was his fifth game this season with double-digit targets.
- 95.8 -- Mike Evans needs to average 95.8 yards per game to reach 1,000 yards for the 11th straight season.
- 36.3% -- Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a 36.3% TD rate since joining the Saints. He had a 2.2% rate in 39 games with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.
- 0 -- Malik Nabers has not had a touchdown since Week 3. The Giants only have four passing touchdowns in that timeframe.
- 63 -- Deebo Samuel has 63 receiving yards in his last three games combined.
- 51% -- Amari Cooper has not played more than 51% of the offensive snaps since he joined the Bills. His lowest snap share this season with the Browns was 82%.
Matchups that matter
TEN Tennessee
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Cooper Kupp WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
TEN Tennessee • #15
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I was slow to come around on Westbrook-Ikhine, but the eight-target game in Week 13 helped a lot. What helps even more is having six teams on bye and a matchup against a Jaguars defense that allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. He's scored in seven of his last eight games, and he has at least 11.9 PPR Fantasy points in five of his last six.
Elijah Moore WR
CLE Cleveland • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If Cedric Tillman remains out, then I would prefer Moore to Westbrook-Ikhine in full PPR leagues. Moore has averaged 13 PPR FPPG since Winston became the starter and has topped 16 PPR Fantasy points in three of his last five. If Tillman is out, Moore is still a good flex in full PPR leagues.
Thielen has a bad matchup against Philadelphia, but you can't ignore how impressive his Week 13 performance was. He caught eight of 10 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown. He's a good flex this week, but he could be even better in Week 15 against the Cowboys.
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie
Vele had a disappointing Week 13, and he's on a bye this week, but if I have an extra roster spot, I would like to stash him for the playoffs. He had three straight games with at least 14 PPR Fantasy points before his recent dud, and he faces the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, when Fantasy championships will be determined.
DFS Plays
Drake London WR
ATL Atlanta • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
London is a true target hog facing a Vikings defense that sees the second-most wide receiver targets and gives up the most PPR Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. It's Kirk Cousins' revenge game, and it's an indoors game that is stackable in either direction. London is the perfect cash game piece.
DK Metcalf WR
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Last week, we targeted Davante Adams as the contrarian WR play because of his high target volume and low Fantasy production. I'll do the same with Metcalf, who has had nine targets in two of his last three games but has scored 10 or fewer Fantasy points in back-to-back outings. I prefer Metcalf to Jaxon Smtih-Njigba, and Metcalf is cheaper.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 14 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 14. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to find my projections for every position over at SportsLine.