With six teams on a bye, you aren't going to be able to be very picky at wide receiver this week. Guys you drafted to be starters are likely going to be starting, even if you don't feel very comfortable with them. But there are three guys who I would desperately like to see some signs of life from in Week 14 because after the byes come the Fantasy playoffs, and I'm not sure these wide receivers are going to help me win.

The first is Tyreek Hill. I was down on him last week because of his target share and the weather. In garbage time, he caught a pass that bounced off of Jonnu Smith for a touchdown and saved his Fantasy day. That was great for everyone who started him last week, but it didn't make me feel any better about him moving forward. Hill has not had a 100-yard game since Week 1, and last week was just his second game over 70 yards in that stretch. Since Week 8, when Tua Tagovailoa returned, Hill has just a 19.2% target share. And his 7.9 yards per target is his second-worst mark since his rookie season.

Unlike Hill, I have been higher on Calvin Ridley than consensus for most of the season. That's been a good bet, but I'm getting nervous. Ridley only has one game with more than five catches and only two games with a receiving touchdown. His 16.1 aDOT is great for big plays but awful for consistency. Last week was his seventh game of the season with single-digit Fantasy points. The byes and a great (revenge) matchup against the Jaguars make up for it this week, but he needs to hit.

Finally, Garrett Wilson is approaching time to panic. He has 100 yards receiving in his last three games combined. Davante Adams is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in the offense, and Aaron Rodgers hasn't been good enough to support two pass catchers.

Like I said, I know you're starting Hill, Ridley, and Wilson this week. I'm just not promising I will be ranking them as starters when the Fantasy playoffs begin.

Here is the rest of the Week 14 WR Preview:

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 14 at this time. Here's what it means:

Calvin Austin III WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. George Pickens' target share could get even bigger without Austin.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 87 REYDS 679 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.3 George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 14.4 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 55 TAR 90 REYDS 850 TD 3 FPTS/G 13 Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL MIN -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 56 REYDS 575 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.6 Cooper Kupp WR LAR L.A. Rams • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -4.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 83 REYDS 565 TD 5 FPTS/G 18.2 Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -12.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 265 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 14 Adds (WR Preview) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR TEN Tennessee • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC TEN -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 38 REYDS 365 TD 8 FPTS/G 8.7 I was slow to come around on Westbrook-Ikhine, but the eight-target game in Week 13 helped a lot. What helps even more is having six teams on bye and a matchup against a Jaguars defense that allows the third-most Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. He's scored in seven of his last eight games, and he has at least 11.9 PPR Fantasy points in five of his last six. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 63 REYDS 336 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 If Cedric Tillman remains out, then I would prefer Moore to Westbrook-Ikhine in full PPR leagues. Moore has averaged 13 PPR FPPG since Winston became the starter and has topped 16 PPR Fantasy points in three of his last five. If Tillman is out, Moore is still a good flex in full PPR leagues. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -12.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 26 REYDS 265 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 Thielen has a bad matchup against Philadelphia, but you can't ignore how impressive his Week 13 performance was. He caught eight of 10 targets for 99 yards and a touchdown. He's a good flex this week, but he could be even better in Week 15 against the Cowboys.

Stashes (WR Preview) Devaughn Vele WR DEN Denver • #17

Age: 26 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 41 REYDS 361 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Vele had a disappointing Week 13, and he's on a bye this week, but if I have an extra roster spot, I would like to stash him for the playoffs. He had three straight games with at least 14 PPR Fantasy points before his recent dud, and he faces the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, when Fantasy championships will be determined.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 70 TAR 106 REYDS 796 TD 6 FPTS/G 15.5 London is a true target hog facing a Vikings defense that sees the second-most wide receiver targets and gives up the most PPR Fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. It's Kirk Cousins' revenge game, and it's an indoors game that is stackable in either direction. London is the perfect cash game piece.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline DK Metcalf WR SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI ARI -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 84 REYDS 763 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 Last week, we targeted Davante Adams as the contrarian WR play because of his high target volume and low Fantasy production. I'll do the same with Metcalf, who has had nine targets in two of his last three games but has scored 10 or fewer Fantasy points in back-to-back outings. I prefer Metcalf to Jaxon Smtih-Njigba, and Metcalf is cheaper.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 14 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 14. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to find my projections for every position over at SportsLine.