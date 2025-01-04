Khalil Herbert RB CIN Cincinnati • #24

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CIN -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 15th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 3 REYDS 11 TD 1 FPTS/G 1.2 Chase Brown (ankle) is likely out for this Week 18 game at Pittsburgh, which would make Herbert the starter. While Brown has been awesome this season, the Bengals have gotten great production from their backfield all year with Brown and Zack Moss. The duo combined to score at least 13.1 PPR points in 13 of 16 games this season, and hopefully, Herbert can follow suit. He had four games last year in Chicago with at least 15 total touches, and he scored at least 19.1 PPR points in three of those outings. I like Herbert as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF ARI -4.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 28th RB RNK 18th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 7 REYDS 41 TD 0 FPTS/G 10 James Conner (knee) and Trey Benson (ankle) are out for Week 18 against San Francisco, so Carter will start against the 49ers, and he should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The 49ers have allowed three running backs in a row to score at least 13.2 PPR points, and Carter did a nice job in Week 17 at the Rams after Conner left with 13 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 11 yards on two targets for 10.1 PPR points. He also scored 9.8 PPR points in Week 16 at Carolina with five carries for 18 yards and five catches for 30 yards on five targets.

Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats RUYDS 276 REC 14 REYDS 107 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 The Eagles are expected to rest starters in Week 18 against the Giants, including Saquon Barkley. We'll see who plays for Philadelphia, but Gainwell should get the chance for the majority of touches. And I like him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. A running back has scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Giants in 13 games in a row. Gainwell has four games in his career with at least 15 total touches, and he scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of them.

Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BUF -3 O/U 36.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats RUYDS 378 REC 15 REYDS 188 TD 5 FPTS/G 6.4 James Cook needs 19 rushing yards for the second 1,000-yard season of his career, so the Bills might give him the chance to reach that mark in Week 18. But Cook isn't expected to play much of the game, if at all, since Buffalo is locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC. That could mean additional playing time for Davis, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues at New England. Cook missed Week 6 at the Jets, and Davis scored 18.2 PPR points with 23 total touches for 153 total yards. The Patriots have allowed five running backs to score at least 15.3 PPR points in five games in a row, including Cook with 27.6 PPR points in Week 16. Ty Johnson could also be a factor, but he's a flex option at best. Davis could be great for Buffalo in Week 18.

Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats RUYDS 197 REC 6 REYDS 46 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.9 Kyren Williams isn't expected to play in Week 18 against Seattle, so Corum could be the lead running back against Seattle. I like Corum as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. We haven't seen Corum in a featured role in his rookie campaign, and his best performance so far this season is 4.2 PPR points in Week 13 at New Orleans. But the Seahawks have allowed a running back to score at least 12.1 PPR points in five games in a row, and Corum will hopefully have success playing with Rams backups in Week 18.

Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC DEN -10.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 457 REC 22 REYDS 67 TD 3 FPTS/G 6 You never know what the Broncos will do with their backfield, but I'm willing to take a chance on McLaughlin as a potential flex option in all leagues in Week 18 against Kansas City. He has looked good in his last two healthy games against Cleveland in Week 13 and Cincinnati in Week 17 (Denver had a bye in Week 14; he was injured in Week 15 against Indianapolis and didn't play in Week 16 at the Chargers). He had 14 carries for 84 yards and one catch for no yards on two targets against the Browns, and he had 10 carries for 69 yards and two catches for 7 yards on two targets against the Bengals. He'll continue to share touches with Javonte Williams and Audric Estime, but McLaughlin can be a potential flex option against the Chiefs in Week 18 with Kansas City resting starters.