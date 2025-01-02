On Wednesday's Fantasy Football Today podcast, we asked people to email us if they still hold their Fantasy championship in Week 18. I was surprised by how many responses we got.

Some said they hold a two-week championship that starts in Week 17. Others said they do total points through the end of the season. And some said they just like doing it "because it's a challenge."

Here was one response from a podcast listener named David.

"Yes, it's difficult at the end, but it rewards managers who stay active, keep up with clinching scenarios and attempt to project start/sit situations," David wrote. "Winning these leagues means a lot more to us."

That's all I needed to see. So with that in mind, here is the Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em. It's a challenging scoring period with several teams resting players for the playoffs, but we'll navigate all the scenarios as best as we can.

I appreciate all of you who have read this column once again this season. And hopefully we helped you win a Fantasy championship in 2024 -- and you'll be back again in 2025.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 19.1 RB RNK 7th YTD Stats RUYDS 510 REC 42 REYDS 308 TD 9 FPTS/G 11.2

Zach Charbonnet's performance in Week 17 at Chicago was one of the bigger disappointments of the season. He scored 10.6 PPR points, which wasn't a total disaster, but so much more was expected of him with Kenneth Walker III (calf) out.

Charbonnet will start again in Week 18 at the Rams, and I expect him to rebound in a big way. The Rams are planning to rest several starters on defense because of the playoffs, and Charbonnet should excel against backups.

The Rams have allowed four running backs to score at least 13.5 PPR points in their past six games, but that was with their starters active. While Seattle has nothing to play for after being eliminated from the playoffs, expect the Seahawks to go all out, especially Charbonnet.

He grew up in Camarillo, CA, which is near Los Angeles, and he played collegiately at UCLA. Last year, he scored 12.9 PPR points at the Rams with 15 carries for 47 yards and six catches for 22 yards, but I'm expecting a better performance in Week 18.

I thought Charbonnet would be a top 10 running back in Week 17, but he let us down. He won't do the same thing again in the season finale, and he should end the year with a bang.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP NO OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 310 TD 42 INT 15 FPTS/G 26.4 The Buccaneers need to win this game to lock up the NFC South title, and Mayfield is on fire heading into Week 18. He has scored at least 25 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he scored 33.9 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 6. The Saints have also allowed two of the past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.6 Fantasy points, and Mayfield has top-five upside in Week 18. Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP DET OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 4153 RUYDS 202 TD 36 INT 12 FPTS/G 23.1 Darnold has the chance to lead the Vikings to the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win at Detroit. He's playing great coming into Week 18 with at least 23.6 Fantasy points in six of his past seven games. And while he only scored 18.3 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 7, this Detroit defense is banged up and should struggle to stop Minnesota's passing game. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 26.8 Fantasy points against the Lions, and Darnold should have a big performance in Week 18. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP MIN OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 4398 RUYDS 56 TD 37 INT 10 FPTS/G 24.2 The Lions need a big game from Goff to lock up the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Detroit's defense isn't going to stop Minnesota's passing attack, so we should be looking at a shootout. Goff has scored at least 28 Fantasy points in four games in a row, and he scored 22.8 Fantasy points against the Vikings in Week 7. Minnesota has only allowed one quarterback to score over 20 Fantasy points in its past five games, but Goff should still stay hot in this epic Week 18 matchup. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP KC OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3454 RUYDS 383 TD 30 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.9 Nix was awesome as the Start of the Week in Week 17 at Cincinnati with 219 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and he added 31 rushing yards for 27.9 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, including two in a row, and he scored 20.1 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 10. The Chiefs are planning to rest starters for the playoffs, and the Broncos need this game to lock up the final wild-card spot. Nix should have the chance for a big outing in Week 18. Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP SF OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3609 RUYDS 550 TD 22 INT 11 FPTS/G 18.9 Murray fell short of 20 Fantasy points in Week 17 at the Rams with two interceptions, but he played well with 33-of-48 passing for 321 yards and one touchdown, along with 32 rushing yards. He's struggled down the stretch with only two games over 20 Fantasy points in his past six outings, but he should close the season on a high note. He scored 26.1 Fantasy points at San Francisco in Week 5, and the 49ers defense is beat up heading into Week 18. I would trust Murray as a low-end starter in this matchup.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Smith has been an awful Fantasy quarterback down the stretch with one game over 20 Fantasy points in his past seven outings. But he should do well against the Rams in Week 18, especially with Los Angeles expected to rest starters for the playoffs. Smith has a lot of money on the line in this game. He needs 186 passing yards to top his career high (4,282), which triggers a $2 million incentive bonus. If his completion percentage is a career high (69.755) -- right now he's at 70.2 percent -- he gets another $2 million. And if Seattle wins the game and finishes 10-7 then Smith gets another $2 million. There are other incentives Smith can get, but they are out of reach. But playing for $6 million should help Smith do well in Week 18. Russell Wilson QB PIT Pittsburgh • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. The Steelers want to win Saturday against the Bengals, even if the Ravens beat the Browns and lock up the AFC North title. A victory against Cincinnati would give Pittsburgh the No. 5 seed and a matchup at Houston, compared to being the No. 6 seed and playing at Baltimore. So expect Wilson to go all out, and he scored 32.9 Fantasy points at Cincinnati in Week 13. He's been held to under 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row, but the Bengals are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. I'm expecting Wilson to be a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 18. Joshua Dobbs QB SF San Francisco • #5

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Dobbs will start in Week 18 at Arizona in place of Brock Purdy (elbow), and I like Dobbs as a low-end starter in all leagues. Dobbs came on for Purdy against Detroit in Week 17 and was 3-of-4 passing for 35 yards, and he ran for a 7-yard touchdown. Last year, Dobbs was a starter for the Cardinals and Vikings and scored at least 18.9 Fantasy points in seven of 13 games, and now he gets a revenge game against Arizona. He should make plenty of plays with his legs, and last year he scored at least 8.1 Fantasy points with just his rushing totals alone in six games.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP TEN OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 3.8 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 3677 RUYDS 233 TD 19 INT 12 FPTS/G 15.8 As of Wednesday afternoon, it seems like the Texans will play their starters for some of Sunday's game at Tennessee, but not the whole contest. Stroud could clearly do well in limited action, but he's scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once since Week 6. He had 19.7 Fantasy points against the Titans in Week 12, but that was in a full game. It's hard to trust Stroud if he's not playing four quarters, and that doesn't seem likely with Houston locked into the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, no matter what happens in Week 18. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP MIA OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 12.6 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 3623 RUYDS 107 TD 24 INT 10 FPTS/G 17.4 Rodgers had one of his better games this season in Week 14 at Miami when he passed for 339 yards and one touchdown for 19.6 Fantasy points, and that was his only 300-yard game of the year. But he's looked awful in the past two games against the Rams and Bills, and he combined for just 15.3 Fantasy points over that span. Rodgers needs one touchdown for 500 in his Hall of Fame career, and he could reach that milestone against the Dolphins. But it's hard to expect much more from Rodgers, who has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just twice since Week 9. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP GB OPP VS QB NR PROJ PTS 15.9 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 3393 RUYDS 479 TD 19 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.6 We'll see how long the Packers play their starters in Week 18, but Williams will be tough to trust in this matchup. He scored 16.2 Fantasy points against Green Bay in Week 11, and Williams has scored 18.1 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four outings. The Packers are also No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only three quarterbacks have scored at least 20 Fantasy points against Green Bay since Week 8.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 13.9 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 842 REC 29 REYDS 141 TD 9 FPTS/G 15.1 The Chargers could decide to rest their starters in Week 18 at Las Vegas if the Steelers beat the Bengals on Saturday. But I still expect Dobbins to play some of the game against the Raiders since he needs 58 rushing yards to trigger a $150,000 bonus for reaching 900 yards. And if the Chargers are playing to win for the No. 5 seed in the AFC (Pittsburgh needs to lose to Cincinnati for that to happen), then Dobbins could have a huge game. He just had 15.3 PPR points in Week 17 at New England in his first game back from a four-game absence with a knee injury. And he scored 22.9 PPR points against the Raiders in Week 1. Dobbins could be a top-10 running back in all leagues in Week 18. Isaac Guerendo RB SF San Francisco • #49

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 415 REC 15 REYDS 152 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.3 Guerendo returned in Week 17 against Detroit following a one-game absence with a hamstring injury, and he scored 13.9 PPR points. He's been a factor in the passing game in his past two outings with eight catches for 83 yards on eight targets, and hopefully, Joshua Dobbs keeps him involved through the air with Brock Purdy (elbow) hurt. The Cardinals have allowed three running backs in their past four games to score at least 16.2 PPR points, and I like Guerendo as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in this matchup. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 780 REC 36 REYDS 277 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.9 Tracy had a rough game in Week 17 against the Colts despite 22 total touches. He had 20 carries for 59 yards and two catches for 14 yards on three targets for just 9.3 PPR points. But I like that he dominated playing time again with 66 percent of the snaps, and he should be able to rebound in Week 18 against the Eagles. Normally, this would be a matchup to avoid, but Philadelphia plans to rest its starters for the playoffs. I'll trust Tracy as a No. 2 running back against backups, and he has scored at least 14.5 PPR points in three of his past five games overall. Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 1007 REC 37 REYDS 237 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.1 Dowdle did a nice job at Philadelphia in Week 17 with 23 carries for 104 yards and one catch for 4 yards on one target. He lost a fumble, which kept him at 9.8 PPR points, but this was his fourth 100-yard game in his past five outings. He had 19 carries for 86 yards and three catches for 12 yards on three targets at Washington in Week 12, and the Commanders have allowed a running back in each of the past three games to score at least 17 PPR points. Dowdle is worth trusting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 490 REC 38 REYDS 310 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 Warren is dealing with a rib injury, which is something to keep an eye on, but hopefully, he plays Saturday against the Bengals. I like Warren and Najee Harris as the No. 2 running backs in this game, but I have Warren ranked higher if he's healthy. He's played more snaps than Harris in each of the past four games, and Warren has more touches in the past two outings (33-26). Warren has scored at least 14.2 PPR points in each game over that span, and he has 10 catches for 85 yards and 11 targets against Baltimore and Kansas City. Harris only has three catches for 14 yards on six targets in his past four games, but he was great against the Bengals in Week 13 with 24.9 PPR points. Warren scored 10.4 PPR points against Cincinnati, and eight running backs have reached that mark in the past seven games against the Bengals. This should be a productive game for Warren and Harris in Week 18.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Khalil Herbert RB CIN Cincinnati • #24

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Chase Brown (ankle) is likely out for this game at Pittsburgh, which would make Herbert the starter. While Brown has been awesome this season, the Bengals have gotten great production from their backfield all year with Brown and Zack Moss. The duo combined to score at least 13.1 PPR points in 13 of 16 games this season, and hopefully, Herbert can follow suit. He had four games last year in Chicago with at least 15 total touches, and he scored at least 19.1 PPR points in three of those outings. I like Herbert as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Michael Carter RB ARI Arizona • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. James Conner (knee) and Trey Benson (ankle) are out for Week 18 against San Francisco, so Carter will start against the 49ers, and he should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The 49ers have allowed three running backs in a row to score at least 13.2 PPR points, and Carter did a nice job in Week 17 at the Rams after Conner left with 13 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 11 yards on two targets for 10.1 PPR points. He also scored 9.8 PPR points in Week 16 at Carolina with five carries for 18 yards and five catches for 30 yards on five targets. Kenneth Gainwell RB PHI Philadelphia • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. The Eagles are expected to rest starters in Week 18 against the Giants, including Saquon Barkley. We'll see who plays for Philadelphia, but Gainwell should get the chance for the majority of touches. And I like him as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. A running back has scored at least 12.9 PPR points against the Giants in 13 games in a row. Gainwell has four games in his career with at least 15 total touches, and he scored at least 11.4 PPR points in three of them. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie James Cook needs 19 rushing yards for the second 1,000-yard season of his career, so the Bills might give him the chance to reach that mark in Week 18. But Cook isn't expected to play much of the game, if at all, since Buffalo is locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC. That could mean additional playing time for Davis, and I like him as a low-end starter in all leagues at New England. Cook missed Week 6 at the Jets, and Davis scored 18.2 PPR points with 23 total touches for 153 total yards. The Patriots have allowed five running backs to score at least 15.3 PPR points in five games in a row, including Cook with 27.6 PPR points in Week 16. Ty Johnson could also be a factor, but he's a flex option at best. Davis could be great for Buffalo in Week 18. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Kyren Williams isn't expected to play in Week 18 against Seattle, so Corum could be the lead running back against Seattle. I like Corum as a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup. We haven't seen Corum in a featured role in his rookie campaign, and his best performance so far this season is 4.2 PPR points in Week 13 at New Orleans. But the Seahawks have allowed a running back to score at least 12.1 PPR points in five games in a row, and Corum will hopefully have success playing with Rams backups in Week 18.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 894 REC 42 REYDS 386 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.6 Swift scored 12.1 PPR points in Week 17 against Seattle, which was the first time he reached double digits in PPR since Week 11 against Green Bay. He had 14 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 13 yards on targets against the Packers, and that was the last time he scored a touchdown. Green Bay should be able to contain Swift in the rematch, and I would only use him as a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 18. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 801 REC 33 REYDS 168 TD 8 FPTS/G 11.7 We don't know if the Patriots will go back to Stevenson as the main running back in Week 18 against the Bills or stick with Antonio Gibson, which is what happened in Week 17 against the Chargers. Stevenson started the game but was likely limited in his touches after he fumbled against Buffalo in Week 16. He had two carries for 1 yard and one target against the Chargers, while Gibson had 12 carries for 63 yards and one target. I would try to avoid the Patriots backfield if possible since it could be messy, even with the Bills expected to rest starters since they are locked into the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 5.8 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 485 REC 49 REYDS 296 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.2 It's always a guessing game for the Denver backfield, but it appears like Jaleel McLaughlin has taken over as the preferred rusher. Williams had no carries in Week 17 at Cincinnati, and he's been held to single digits in carries in seven games in a row. He does have two games over that span with at least 12.3 PPR points, but he had one carry for 1 yard, and two catches for 6 yards on two targets at Kansas City in Week 10. The Chiefs are expected to rest starters in Week 18, but the only Broncos running back I would consider as a flex is McLaughlin. Williams is too risky to trust in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 128 REYDS 983 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.8 Sutton had a big game against the Chiefs in Week 10 with six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should do well in the rematch in Week 18. Kansas City is expected to rest several starters on defense, and Sutton has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in seven of his past nine games. He has top-15 upside in the majority of leagues. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 62 TAR 93 REYDS 875 TD 10 FPTS/G 15.1 Addison is closing the season strong, and he should stay hot in Week 18 at Detroit. He scored at least 13.3 PPR points in six of his past seven games, including four in a row, and he reached at least 18.9 PPR points in three outings over that span. He was held to three catches for 66 yards on four targets in Week 7 against the Lions, but Detroit is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Look for Addison, Justin Jefferson and potentially Jalen Nailor to all do well in this matchup, with Jefferson and Addison as must-start options. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 58 TAR 97 REYDS 900 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 Pickens had a down game against Kansas City in Week 17 following a three-game absence with a hamstring injury with three catches for 50 yards on seven targets. Prior to getting hurt, Pickens did well in the first game against Cincinnati in Week 13 with three catches for 74 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Pickens has now played seven games with Russell Wilson, and Pickens has scored at least 16.4 PPR points in four of them. The Bengals have allowed four receivers to score at least 16.4 PPR points in their past four games, and Pickens is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 83 REYDS 967 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.6 Williams is hot heading into Week 18 against Minnesota, and he's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He scored at least 12.7 PPR points in four games in a row, including the past two outings against Chicago and San Francisco with a combined 50.5 PPR points, and he has three receiving touchdowns over that span. The Vikings are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown should both perform well in this matchup. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 56 REYDS 571 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.5 Thielen was better than I expected in Week 17 at Tampa Bay with five catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, and he's now scored at least 15.3 PPR points in four of his past five games. He should stay hot against Atlanta in Week 18, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He missed the first game against the Falcons in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, but Atlanta is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Thielen should close the season on a high note with another strong game in Week 18.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie McMillan has scored at least 16.7 PPR points in four games in a row heading into Week 18 against New Orleans, and he has six touchdowns over that span on 25 targets. He's worth starting as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues against the Saints, who have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. We know Mike Evans is going to be heavily involved since he's 85 yards away from his 11th-consecutive 1,000-yard season. But McMillan has proven to be a good sidekick, and Fantasy managers are enjoying his hot streak to end the year. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Jennings needs 77 yards for the first 1,000-yard season of his NFL career, and he should get it in Week 18 at Arizona. Jennings and Joshua Dobbs played together in college at Tennessee, and that connection was evident when Dobbs came on for Brock Purdy (elbow) in Week 17 against Detroit. The Cardinals are a tough matchup at No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Jennings has to contend with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Ricky Pearsall getting targets. But I'm expecting Dobbs to lean on Jennings to help him reach his milestone, and he's worth using as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. We'll see what happens at quarterback for the Colts with Anthony Richardson (back) and Joe Flacco, but Pittman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce will all benefit if Flacco remains the starter in Week 18 against Jacksonville. With Flacco starting in Week 17 at the Giants, Pittman benefited with nine catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. If Flacco starts again in Week 18 against Jacksonville then consider Pittman a borderline starter in all leagues, and he had five catches for 37 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 5 against the Jaguars with Flacco. Olamide Zaccheaus WR WAS Washington • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. I'm going to stick with Zaccheus again in Week 18 against Dallas after trusting him in Week 17 against Atlanta. He delivered against the Falcons with eight catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he's now scored at least 23.3 PPR points in each of his past two games. The Cowboys have allowed eight touchdowns to receivers in their past five games, and six receivers have scored at least 12.6 PPR points against Dallas over that span. This should be a good week for Zaccheus and Terry McLaurin in Week 18.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 84 TAR 132 REYDS 1166 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.3 Jeudy did great in Week 17 against Miami with 12 catches for 94 yards on 18 targets, which was a surprise with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. He will probably pepper Jeudy with targets again in Week 18, especially with the Browns likely chasing points at Baltimore, but the Ravens will make things tough on Jeudy in this game. Baltimore has a lot at stake in this game with the NFC North title on the line, and the Ravens want revenge after being upset by the Browns 29-24 in Week 8. Jeudy had five catches for 79 yards on eight targets from Jameis Winston in that game, but I'm expecting Jeudy to have less production in the rematch. Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 8.3 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 81 REYDS 670 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Samuel is dealing with rib and knee injuries ahead of Sunday's game at Arizona, so keep an eye on his status. He was bad in Week 17 against Detroit despite scoring a touchdown, but he finished with just 9.1 PPR points on one catch for 5 yards and 16 rushing yards. The Cardinals held Samuel to one catch for 11 yards on three targets in Week 5, and this game should feature George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and potentially Ricky Pearsall more than Samuel, especially if he's injured. He's barely a starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 18. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP OPP VS WR NR PROJ PTS 10.5 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 77 REYDS 525 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.2 Johnston has 14 targets in his past two games against Denver and New England, but he's finished with just eight catches for 66 yards and no touchdowns over that span for a combined 14.6 PPR points. He only had three catches for 38 yards on five targets in Week 1 against the Raiders, and Las Vegas is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Ladd McConkey remains a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues despite the matchup, but I would avoid Johnston if you can in Week 18.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End