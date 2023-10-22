Thomas (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Commanders but is expected to return to the lineup Week 8 against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas hasn't suited up since the Giants' season opener, with Schefter relaying that the left tackle had a setback before the team's Week 4 contest against the Seahawks. The Giants want to make sure he's 100 percent until clearing him to return to game action, but Thomas made enough progress in his recovery this week for the team to be optimistic that he'll be ready to play next week. Justin Pugh or Tyre Phillips will likely start at left tackle in Thomas' stead versus the Commanders.