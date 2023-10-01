Ojulari (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against Seattle.

The 2021 second-round pick has been nursing a hamstring injury that held him out of the Giants' past two games, but it seems as if he's had time to move past the issue. Ojulari's return should definitely help a struggling New York pass rush, as the 23-year-old recorded 13.5 sacks over his first two years in the NFL.