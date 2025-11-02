Eagles' Azeez Ojulari: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ojulari (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Ojulari was a healthy scratch to begin the season and then suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7. He missed Week 8 with the issue and will now be sidelined until at least Week 14.
