The Eagles designated Ojulari (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Ojulari played in just three games this season, totalling 67 defensive snaps for six tackles, including two solo tackles. The weakside linebacker was a healthy scratch to start the season, but with Jaelan Phillips (ankle) questionable for Sunday's wild-card contest against the 49ers, Ojulari is primed to provide perfect depth for the Eagles' defense. The 25-year-old will have three practices to dodge any injury designation and prove he should be activated for Sunday's contest.