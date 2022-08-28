Bellinger suffered a concussion during Sunday's preseason contest versus the Jets, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Concussions don't follow any set timeline for a return to action, but fortunately for Bellinger he has exactly two weeks to make his way through the league's five-step protocol related to head injuries. In a Giants tight end room light on name players, the rookie fourth-round pick has a great chance to play a prominent role at the position Week 1 and beyond, assuming he's healthy.
