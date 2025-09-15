Bellinger did not receive any passing targets Sunday in an overtime defeat against Dallas.

Bellinger now has just one target over the first two weeks of the season. He actually played more snaps on special teams (20) than on offense (19) against the Cowboys, while starting tight end Theo Johnson logged a healthy 84 percent offensive snap share and gathered four receptions on five targets for 34 yards. Johnson has solidified his role as the Giants' top TE early in the campaign, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect Bellinger to have much value barring an injury that propels him up the pecking order.