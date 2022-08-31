Bellinger is making progress in the concussion protocol, with his work Wednesday including running on the side, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Bellinger suffered the concussion Sunday and has another week and a half to get ready for a Sept. 11 season opener against the Giants. The fourth-round rookie worked with the starting offense throughout the preseason and appears to be the top option in arguably the weakest TE room in the league.
