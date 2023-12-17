Waller (hamstring), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Waller was activated from injured reserve Saturday, so the expectation is that he will play for the first time since Week 8. Nevertheless, his status won't become official until shortly before the Giants kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. If he does suit up, Waller will bolster a pass-catching corps that is currently led by Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson.