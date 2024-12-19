Lock (heel/elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lock, who was limited in practice Wednesday and missed the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Ravens, now seems fully on track for Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons. Head coach Brian Daboll has already announced that, if available, Lock will start versus Atlanta on Sunday, priming him for matchup against Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix. Tommy DeVito (concussion) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and seems to be trending in the right direction for Week 16, meaning he could be available as Lock's backup.