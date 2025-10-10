Giants' Jaxson Dart: Quickly clears protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dart cleared concussion protocol and will return to Thursday's game against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Dart was hit in the head and shoulder area while attempting to escape pressure late in the third quarter. He was evaluated for a concussion and cleared, and returned to the game after missing only a couple of offensive plays.
