Eluemunor (abdomen) went to the locker room during practice Wednesday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Eluemunor took a blow to his midsection midway through practice, and after staying down on one knee for several minutes, he left with trainers to be evaluated in the locker room, per Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site. Eluemunor saw the initial first-team reps at right tackle for the start of training camp Wednesday after Evan Neal (ankle) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday. Joshua Ezeudu stepped in for Eluemunor at right tackle after the latter left for the locker room.