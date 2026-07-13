Giants' Malik Nabers: Making progress, per coach

Nabers (knee) is expected to work his "way into practice as [training] camp gets started in one way or another," according to coach John Harbaugh, NFL.com reports.

Per Harbaugh, both Nabers and RB Cam Skattebo (ankle) are each on schedule and doing better each day as they recover from season-ending injuries. Of the two, Skattebo is further ahead than Nabers "based on the type of injury," but Harbaugh notes the the wideout isn't "far behind. He's in a good place right now." Nabers, who initially underwent surgery Oct. 28 to address ACL and meniscus tears in his right knee, subsequently underwent a clean-up procedure this spring to remove scar tissue that was causing stiffness. At the time, it was reported that the Giants were hopeful Nabers would be ready for Week 1 action. While Harbaugh's latest comments are encouraging, it's still possible that Nabers opens up training camp on the active/PUP list before eventually being eased back into the mix.