GM Joe Schoen noted Monday that he's hopeful Shepard (Achilles) will be back by August, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard, who tore his Achilles back on Dec. 19, has made good progress in his recovery, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger. That said, the wideout figures to be eased into the training camp/preseason mix by the Giants, with an eye toward giving him a shot to be available for Week 1 action. Prior to his injury, Shepard recorded 36 catches for 366 yards and a TD in seven games, and once he's up to speed, the 29-year-old will look to re-establish his role in a WR corps that also includes Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton.
More News
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Agrees to restructured contract•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Pay cut being discussed•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Heads to IR, done for season•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Suffers torn Achilles•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Questionable with calf injury•