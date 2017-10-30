Giants' Sterling Shepard: Practicing Monday
Shepard (ankle) is practicing Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Shepard missed the Giants' last two contests but said he'd be ready after a bye week. His level of participation at practice is unclear, as the Giants won't release an injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams until Wednesday. With Odell Beckham (ankle) and Brandon Marshall (ankle) out for the season, Shepard and Evan Engram figure to stay busy.
