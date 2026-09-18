Thomas (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Denver, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars listed Thomas as a limited practice participant all week, after he played just eight snaps on offense after the first quarter of a Week 1 win over Cleveland. He did catch three passes for 40 yards in the opening quarter, and he likely would've played more if the Jaguars hadn't up by three-plus scores for the entire second half. Still, there is some risk of reinjury, and continued risk of playing behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers in multi-TE formations.