Thomas secured both targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 22-17 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

Thomas was a minimal part of the air attack once again, but that description also applied to fellow wideouts Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington as the Bengals did an effective job taking away Trevor Lawrence's primary targets. However, the Thomas was able to break through with what turned out to be a key score, as he recorded a seven-yard scoring grab late in the first half in a game that was ultimately decided by five points. Thomas still has a modest nine receptions for 105 yards and Sunday's touchdown on 15 targets as the Jaguars head across the pond to face the Eagles in London in Week 5.