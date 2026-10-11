Thomas failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Eagles.

Getting the ball to Parker Washington was once again was the primary focus for Trevor Lawrence, as the fourth-year wideout popped for a 6-124-2 line on nine targets, and Thomas didn't do anything with the little volume he got to prove he should be a bigger part of the game plan. Thomas has gotten three targets ore fewer in four of five games to begin the season, leading to a meager 9-105-1 line on 18 targets, and there's little reason to expect a breakout in Week 6 against the Texans.