Thomas didn't haul in either of his two targets during Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Texans in London.

Per ESPN Research, Thomas logged 15 offensive snaps in the first half but none after halftime, while all of fellow WRs Parker Washington (11 targets), Jakobi Meyers (10) and Travis Hunter (four) had major roles in the Jaguars offense. Thomas maintained a regular workload in the first five games of the season, with his snap shares ranging from 35 to 62 percent en route to a 9-105-1 line on 18 targets. Sunday's development could be a sign of things to come for Thomas without the team mentioning any sort of injury during or after Sunday's contest.