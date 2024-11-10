Thomas (chest), who is officially questionable for Week 10, is expected to play in Sunday's contest against Minnesota, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas appears set to play through a chest issue for a second straight week despite reports that emerged in the aftermath of the injury that he could miss 2-to-4 weeks. In last Sunday's loss to Philadelphia, the rookie wideout notched just two catches for a season-low 22 yards, but he was able to log a season-high 90 percent of the Jaguars' offensive snaps. Per Fowler, Gabe Davis -- Jacksonville's No. 2 wideout -- is also slated to suit up Sunday despite a shoulder injury.