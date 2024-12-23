Thomas recorded nine receptions on 13 targets for 132 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-14 loss to the Raiders.

Thomas continued to see excellent volume with Mac Jones under center, with Sunday's performance marking his fourth straight with double-digit targets. He also continued to deliver splash plays, the highlight being a 62-yard catch and run into the end zone late in the third quarter. Thomas now has at least 76 receiving yards in all four games since Jacksonville's Week 12 bye while finding the end zone a total of four times. The performance also put him over 1,000 yards for the campaign.