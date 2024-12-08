Thomas recorded eight receptions on 12 targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Titans.

Thomas was one of the few players to get going in an ugly offensive showing from both teams. He delivered splash plays of 31 and 21 yards on the Jaguars' only touchdown drive of the game, setting up a rushing score for Tank Bigsby. Despite otherwise being limited to short gains, Thomas has at least 75 receiving yards and four receptions in each of his last three games.