Long (undisclosed) participated in Sunday's training camp practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Long suffered an unspecified injury during this past Tuesday's practice, but he has recovered enough to return to the field for Sunday's session. The 2021 third-rounder signed a two-year contract with the Jaguars in March after spending the past two seasons with the Rams. Long is competing with Johnny Mundt (upper body) and Quintin Morris for backup tight end duties behind projected starter Brenton Strange.