Jaguars' Hunter Long: Healthy scratch
RotoWire Staff
Long (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Long will be a healthy scratch yet again. The tight end's regular season will end with 12 receptions for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets.
