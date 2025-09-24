Lewis posted four tackles (three solo) and two pass defenses, including an interception, in Sunday's 17-10 Week 3 win against Houston.

Lewis came up with a big interception early in the fourth quarter, picking off C.J. Stroud with Jacksonville holding a 10-3 lead and the Texans approaching the red zone. It was his second pickoff of the campaign and his league-leading sixth defensed pass. Lewis has been perhaps the most impressive part of a Jaguars defense that leads the NFL with seven interceptions on the campaign.