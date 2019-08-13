Thomas (suspension) reverted to the Jaguars' injured reserve after clearing waivers Sunday, according to the NFL's official transaction log.

Thomas signed a contract with the Jaguars earlier this month after having been let go by Minnesota, and will now spend the remainder of the season on IR barring an injury settlement. The second-year running back is also facing a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

