Thomas worked out with the Seahawks on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Seahawks continue to explore options at running back with a handful of their own backs landing on injured reserve last week. Thomas last played for the Vikings in 2018, where he recorded 30 rushing yards on eight attempts across five games.

