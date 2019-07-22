The Vikings waived Thomas (suspension) on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Thomas was in line to compete for a depth role with the Vikings heading into the 2019 season. It's unclear whether his three-game suspension is what made him the odd man out in Minnesota's running back room, or whether the team is simply confident in Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boon as depth options behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. Thomas played in five games with the Vikings as a rookie last season, logging eight carries for 30 yards in addition to 59 snaps on special teams.

