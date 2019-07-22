Roc Thomas: Let go by Minnesota
The Vikings waived Thomas (suspension) on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Thomas was in line to compete for a depth role with the Vikings heading into the 2019 season. It's unclear whether his three-game suspension is what made him the odd man out in Minnesota's running back room, or whether the team is simply confident in Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boon as depth options behind Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. Thomas played in five games with the Vikings as a rookie last season, logging eight carries for 30 yards in addition to 59 snaps on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Top 100 plays for 2019
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 10-1
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 10-1 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 50-41
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 50-41 in our consensus...