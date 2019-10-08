Thomas tried out for the Packers on Monday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

It was the first tryout Thomas has received after he was reinstated to the NFL after serving a three-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. The 24-year-old suited up in just five games for the Vikings last season, rushing for 30 yards on eight attempts and hauling in two of four targets.

