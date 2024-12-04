Head coach Doug Pederson said that Lawrence (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Pederson, at this stage Lawrence is in the NFL's concussion protocol after having exited this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Texans. With the status of Lawrence -- who had been dealing with a left (non-throwing) shoulder issuer heading into Week 13 action -- cloudy ahead of the Jaguars' contest versus the Titans this weekend, Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard are available to handle the team's QB reps at practice Wednesday.